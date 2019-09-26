‘Gypsy Sisters’ Star Kayla Williams’ Grandson Hospitalized and Rushed Into Surgery, Burned From Hot Bath

Kayla Williams, one of the stars of TLC‘s Gypsy Sisters, is in the middle of a family medical crisis after an unfortunate incident at her West Virgina home. Williams’ grandson Henry, 1, is on a ventilator at a Maryland hospital suffering burns from a hot bath, TMZ reports. Henry’s stepsister gave her baby brother a bath on Sunday morning, but used only scalding water. The lack of cold water led to the boy suffering from second-degree burns all over his body.

The 7-year-old apparently realized she messed up during the bath and turned on cold water, but it was too late to prevent the burns. The cold water also sent Henry into shock.

Paramedics and police were called to the residence to treat Henry, and airlifted him to the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. Police say they are investigating exactly how the incident went down and will determine if any charges will be filed.

According to Williams, Henry is sedated and is now having graft surgery performed on one of his feet. The procedure was originally set for Thursday morning, but doctors feared the burns could get infected. Despite this, Williams says he is expected to recovery from the health scare.

Gypsy Sisters aired for four seasons on TLC before it was canceled. It ran for a total of 32 episodes (including a Christmas special), which aired between Feb. 10, 2013 and July 19, 2015. There has been no talk of a revival since it was pulled off the air.

Wiliams’ bio on the official TLC site reads, “Kayla strives to be the perfect gypsy wife and mother, but the demanding roles often prove easier said than done. Kayla and her husband Richard continually butt heads when it comes to raising their teenage daughter, Danielle. Kayla wants to let Danielle date whomever she pleases, but Richard is insistent on Danielle marrying a proper gypsy boy. Kayla’s life is further complicated when her brother Gus and sister-in-law Laura move in with them. Kayla worries that eleven people living under one roof is a recipe for disaster!”

