The 'Good Bones' Home You Can Stay in This Holiday Season

Looking for an authentic Good Bones experience in Indianapolis, Indiana this holiday season? You're in luck! The Two Chicks & a Hammer ladies have a fun opportunity for fans of their work to get close to the action, renting out the upstairs of their former office on Airbnb. Mina Starsiak Hawk and her team first made the choice to open their property up to the rental business in 2017, announcing on social media at the time, "Once we made the decision to keep the house from last week's episode for our office, we felt the need to use the unfinished upstairs attic in a fun and practical way...and thus our Airbnb was born!" Listed under "The House That Two Chicks Built" on Airbnb, the two-bedroom, second-floor apartment ($158 per night on average) has racked up a 4.93-star rating over the past few years, with people who stayed calling it a cool and cozy getaway in America's midwest. Keep scrolling to see the property for yourself and how people who have stayed there reacted.

A glimpse inside the home! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Two Chicks and a Hammer 🐥🐥🔨 (@twochicksandahammer) Fans of Good Bones might recognize the house, located in Indianapolis' Bates-Hendricks neighborhood, right down the street from Starsiak Hawk's Two Chicks District Co. boutique. "Our MO when renovating homes is to be able to buy a handful in a small area to really effect change," Starsiak Hawk told Architectural Digest in July. "It's no different with our business. We wanted a spot where we could really make an impact, by having our office, storefront, and eventually headquarters within a couple [of] blocks of each other."

Take a step inside... View this post on Instagram A post shared by Two Chicks and a Hammer 🐥🐥🔨 (@twochicksandahammer) You couldn't find a cozier spot if you're looking for a relaxing or romantic vacation away from home. "The entire vibe of the Airbnb is our comfy, approachable style," Starsiak Hawk further shared with AD. "Lots of pillows, comfy blankets, even a little pup corner with dog bed and bowls." The home's plush furnishings and the farmhouse-style kitchen was given "a little facelift" by the show's designer, MJ Coyle, who was "using some of his favorite items that he has used when staging the homes for the show," according to Kelsy Gray, chief business officer and Starsiak Hawk's sister.

Video tour View this post on Instagram A post shared by Two Chicks and a Hammer 🐥🐥🔨 (@twochicksandahammer) Having a store and a rental property just yards away from each other is just another way for the Good Bones business to embrace the Midwestern sense of community and friendliness. For the store, "my overall goal was approachable, comfortable, and beautiful," continued Starsiak Hawk to the magazine. "Midwesterners are some of the friendliest people I've met, and I wanted the store to reflect that kind, inclusive feeling. I didn't want a space that looked too 'fancy' or cold for people to feel comfortable entering. We wanted the store to feel like an extension of your home."

Reviews Their Airbnb has racked up plenty of positive reviews over the years. "This was a super cute place to stay. We loved going to the Two Chicks store next door, and walking around the neighborhood trying to pick out the houses they worked on," one person who stayed in the apartment wrote on the listing. "This place will be even more than you expect from the Good Bones crew!" another added. "Great location — close to everything and [the] section of town has a great vibe! This place has tons of little touches that fans would love! We would love to stay here again!" "You won't find a cleaner, cozier, more spacious (yes, both cozy and spacious) B&B anywhere!" yet another wrote. "Fans of Good Bones will be especially thrilled to enter this gorgeous upstairs apartment and watch HGTV in an actual Good Bones home. Nice being able to walk two doors down to the Two Chicks' retail store, too."