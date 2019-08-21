‘Ghost Hunters’ Reboot: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

It has been nearly three years since Ghost Hunters wrapped up its final hunt, but the team who brought viewers plenty of chilling scares is set to get back to work in the upcoming Ghost Hunters reboot. Announced in late June, the reboot is set to premiere tonight, Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 9 p.m. ET on A&E, and fans are already clamoring for all things paranormal.

Described as seeing a “new squad” helping “everyday people who are struggling with unexplained supernatural phenomena,” viewers can tune into the premiere episode on A&E tonight, though they can freshen up on the series with a Ghost Hunters marathon that is currently airing on the network. The marathon will lead into a one-hour Q&A session with the cast titled Ghost Hunters: Back on the Hunt at 8 p.m. ET.

The new episode, titled “School Spirit,” will then premiere at 9 p.m. and again on Thursday, Aug. 22 1:03 a.m, and 4 p.m.

“In their very first case, Grant is contacted by the principal of a century-old high school in Pocatello, Idaho that has long been rumored to be haunted. During her tenure, the principal has dismissed many of these rumors as mere urban legends,” an official synopsis for the episode reads. “However, when the school’s security cameras capture an unexplained electrical disturbance followed by what appears to be a ghostly apparition in the hallway, she begins to fear there may be some truth to the local legends. Might Pocatello High School truly be haunted? Or is there some other explanation?”

For viewers who cannot watch the episode live, it will be available shortly after it airs on the A&E website. It will also be available to stream via Hulu Live TV.

Ghost Hunters initially aired on SyFy (formally the Sci-Fi Channel) on Oct. 6, 2004 and remained on the network for 12 years before its cancellation in 2016. It was picked up for a 20-episode revival by A&E in June of this year, and is set to bring back original team leader Grant Wilson, co-founder of The Atlantic Paranormal Society (T.A.P.S.), as well as Daryl Marston, Kristen Luman, Brandon Alvis, Mustafa Gatollari, Brian Murray, and Richel Stratton.

Speaking to PopCulture.com, Wilson explained that there are many differences between the revival and its predecessor.

“We recognize the fact that our audience has gotten smarter,” he said. “They’re kind of ready to move on from is it there or not. They’re ready to take the next step and so, this rendition of it is much more personal, much more humanity in it.”

The Ghost Hunters revival premieres Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 9 p.m. ET on A&E.