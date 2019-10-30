‘Ghost Hunters’ Kristen Luman and Brian Murray Tease ‘One of Our Best Episodes Yet’ With Season Finale (Exclusive)

The Ghost Hunters are back for one final investigation of 2019 and after delivering a haunting collection of cases brimming with mystery and notoriously spooky locations, Wednesday’s season finale is most definitely one of their best yet. In tonight’s episode “Hospital Horror,” team leader Grant Wilson and his skilled group of investigators travel to Texas to help two cousins starting their bed and breakfast business at the iconic, Worley Hospital. However, after the pair put their renovation plans to a screeching halt following strange activity and shadow figures roaming the building, the team jumps in to solve what is a case like no other.

In an exclusive with PopCulture.com ahead of the milestone season one finale airing at 10 p.m. ET on A&E, co-lead investigator, Kristen Luman and investigator, Brian Murray reveal what audiences can expect from tonight’s episode and the unique connection they made during their research.

“I think it’s one of our best episodes yet because I really think in this one, maybe more so than some of the others, you really see our dedication in the call for help that these two kind, sweet people bought this hospital to change it into this bed and breakfast, to have this dream come true for them,” Luman told PopCulture.com. “And because of their fear, it’s halting that dream. This is where we really get to come through and help these people.”

Luman adds that viewers will also get to see a very natural transition of how their clients, Luke and Chelsea Dyer change their outlook after receiving the astounding findings the team discovers upon analysis.

“[You’ll] get to see how their perception shifts of the paranormal from fear to an almost sort of sympathy,” she said. “You can see them kind of opening up to that, that possibility, and welcoming it, and feeling comfortable with it.”

Murray chimes in to share he loves how viewers will be able to relate to and see what the Dyer cousins feel almost immediately in their investigation at Worley.

“You can definitely tell that they’re uncomfortable and they’re worried, they’re thinking that they possibly could be losing all their investment here because they’re so scared to go in,” Murray told PopCulture.com. “[But] by the end of it, this team is going to work together, we’re going to go the extra mile, which we did with the little experiments that we were doing. We make a great connection. By the end of it, like Kristen said, they’re happy, they’re ready to go. It turns out to be a beautiful story.”

With the show going above and beyond in every case, Luman reveals the crew undertakes an innovative new method in communicating with entities that will surely have fans at the edge of their seats.

“We did something in this episode that I don’t think I’ve seen on any type of paranormal show where there is the theory that any type of disturbance to the physical environment can stir up paranormal activity — and that’s been a theory that has been longstanding for the study of the paranormal,” she said of the method conducted in real-time. “I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a paranormal show that actually does it in the moment to try to test the activity in the moment.”

It’s not only this method used in the episode that sets the Ghost Hunters apart from other paranormal reality shows, but proof the team tackles every case with an acute awareness of the activity being experienced.

“Every episode that we’re doing, we’re going the extra mile,” Murray said. “What people don’t get to see is there are team members that are sick at this point, they’re not getting much sleep at night because they’re sick or they got something going on. But yet when it comes time to do our work, we’re in there and it’s like, no big deal. We got to get these people the answers. This is why they called.”

Murray adds “it’s not even really about the show anymore,” as their number one priority is always aiding the client in need of answers for peace and comfort.

“We’re really there investigating to get these answers, and we’ll go that extra mile, and we will always go that extra mile to make sure that they do get these answers. That’s what I love about it.”

With 11 episodes under their belt as they head into the second season of their series and new investigations currently underway, Luman and Murray are humbled by the reception of fans and admit they’re really happy with how the premiere season turned out.

“I just feel really great about it,” Luman said. “I feel like towards the end of the season, you’re really starting to see our personalities more because obviously we’re getting more comfortable with cameras being there. You always kind of see that transition in a new show and the comfort level, and then getting to know each team member better.”

Applauding A&E for their continued support of the series, the hypnotherapist and parapsychologist shares the network has been there for the team every step of the way.

“I think [A&E] has just done a really good job listening to us and answering our requests to make investigations even better, and the equipment that we have,” Luman said. “We’ve had so much support from the network that it makes it that much easier and better.”

Murray agrees with his co-investigator, adding how viewers have been able to see how they all “actually operate as a unit” as there’s “no individuals.”

“It’s all basically this one team that’s gelling better and better each time,” he said. “You have support from everybody, from Grant, the network. Everybody supports us, and you can definitely see it as the episodes go, and how the season unfolds.”

See a sneak peek below of tonight’s episode, showing the team capturing some jaw-dropping evidence. Ghost Hunters airs its season finale Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on A&E.

Photo credit: A&E Networks