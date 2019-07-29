Former ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Advise Hannah Brown Ahead of Finale

Hannah Brown has a tall order in front of her ahead of The Bachelorette’s two-part season finale — will she choose a future with Tyler Cameron, Peter Weber or Jed Wyatt? Prior to the start of the two-night event, kicking off Monday evening on ABC, three women who know just how hard the unusual choice really is — Kaitlyn Bristowe, Becca Kufrin and Alexandra Fedotowsky-Manno) weighed in on Brown’s situation during a segment on Good Morning America.

“This week has been crazy, insane,” Brown said in a sneak peek of Monday’s finale. “I sent Luke home. I have no regrets, but now I have a big decision to make and my heart hurts, Which future do I want?”

For Bristowe, the best advice for the younger Bachelorette was more about how she picked her potential husband, not who she picked.

“We are here for you no matter what,” she told Brown. “Aa long as you’re staying true to yourself … and maybe stay off social media just for a hot minute.”

Kufrin, who is currently engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen after the two met on her season of The Bachelorette, said of Brown, “Some advice for Hannah is to just focus on her relationship right now and to just remember that she is a bada— woman who has grown exponentially over this entire journey.”

“So Hannah, just keep being you, keep being your amazing soul and sharing it with all of us,” Kufrin added. “Because we love it.”

Fedotowsky-Manno had a bit less of a rosy view on the possibilities awaiting Brown following her finale, advising, “As someone whose relationship from the show did not work out, I will tell you that I wished that I trusted that gut and intuition a lot earlier after the show was over.”

“So I hope that you are able to work hard on your relationship and fight for it if it’s what you want,” she continued, “but then to also have the strength and courage to walk away when you know it’s not.”

The Bachelorette season finale airs Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

