‘Floribama Shore’ Season 2 Premiere Sets MTV Series Ratings High

Floribama Shore came back with a bang Monday night with nearly one million viewers for a series high.

Season 2's premiere episode scored a 1.05 rating in the 18 to 34-year-old demographics group, which is up 12 percent from season 1's premiere and up 36 percent from the season 1 average, Deadline reports. The premiere date's high numbers are a promising step for MTV, since season 1's numbers still set a record as the networks biggest new series launch in three years.

MTV's Jersey Shore approach to the blue waters of Panama City Beach features original cast members Jeremiah Buoni, Codi Butts, Kortni Gilson, Aimee Hall, Kirk Medas, Nilsa Prowant, Candace Ride and Gus Smyrnios. Season 2 will follow the group back on the beach for spring break to see what life holds in store for them.

The new season promises "new showmances," "broken bromances" and — of course — some good ol' crawfish eating. Although Jeremiah finds himself on the unfortunate side of a "broken bromance," as teased in a season 2 sneak peek, fans see that love may be brewing between Nilsa and Gus.

Season 1 was used to launch the announcement of a spinoff from its mothership series, Jersey Shore, with Jersey Shore Family Vacation debuting a few months after Floribama Shore took the screen.

Cast members Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio, Jenni "Jwoww" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino reunited for the new series. Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola opted not to return.

A second season was quickly ordered for the group, which has reportedly been the inspiration for four other unscripted series: Too Stupid to Die, Made in Kentucky, Staten Island 10310 and Just the Tattoo of Us.

Too Stupid to Die, which premiered in June and runs through the fall, revolves around the antics of daredevil Zach Holmes and his friends in Decatur, Indiana. With a vague resemblance to Jackass, the show emphasizes the lives of five young men and one woman who are part of Holmes' core circle.

Made in Kentucky follows a group of six young men and women in Pike County, Kentucky at the crossroads of finishing high school and figuring out next steps in life.

"MTV at its core is a showcase of youth culture and coming of age stories," MTV/VH1 president Chris McCarthy told Variety. "That's what this show is."

"What's happening in the middle of the country is so different than what's happening on the coasts," he said. "We are always looking for interesting and authentic subcultures that gives us a look at youth culture in this country."