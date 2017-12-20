‘Floribama Shore’ Cast Member Kortni Gilson Arrested for DUI

Floribama Shore cast member Kortni Gilson’s drunken antics extend beyond the MTV show.

Gilson, who peed on her roommate’s bed during the first episode of the Jersey Shore spin-off, was arrested for two alcohol-related offenses prior to appearing on the reality series, reports Radar.

On Oct. 19, 2016, Panama City Beach Police officers responded to a Panama City gas station at 2:11 a.m., where Gilson was found sleeping behind the wheel of a running car.

“Officer Driscoll explained he attempted to wake Ms. Gilson by knocking loudly on the front driver side window, but was unsuccessful,” the report says. “The vehicle was parked between two parking spaces; the vehicle was approximately 4 feet from a rack of propane tanks, which was directly in front of the vehicle.”

The officer opened the unlocked front driver side door and turned off the car, and was eventually able to wake the now-21-year-old.

“I asked Ms. Gilson if she knew where she was, and she stated, ‘in front of Newby’s (a local bar),’ the report read. “I observed that Ms. Gilson’s eyes were bloodshot and watery. I could smell the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from inside the vehicle.”

When the officer asked how much she had to drink, she said, “a lot.”

“Ms. Gilson spoke with a thick tongue and her speech was slurred and delayed,” the report read. “Upon exiting the vehicle, she lost her balance and stumbled.”

After some field sobriety tests, Gilson was arrested under suspicion of DUI. The MTV star pleaded not guilty to a DUI, but later accepted a deal and pleaded no contest to reckless driving.

She was sentenced to one year probation with the possibility of early termination at six months upon completion of the program. She also was ordered to perform 50 hours of community service, a DUI First Offender program and pay $1,050 in fines. Her license was suspended for six months and she was ordered to not possess or consume any alcohol for the duration of her probation.

On Sept. 6, 2014, Gilson was arrested for a suspected DUI once again.

According to an incident report obtained by Radar from the Panama City Police Department, the reporting officer found Gilson and three passengers in a pickup truck in a parking lot. Gilson told police she wanted the passengers out of her truck because she had gotten into an argument with her then-boyfriend and the other two people in the car.

The officer said the passengers appeared intoxicated, but Gilson claimed she had one drink only.

“I asked [Gilson] if she had any alcohol insider her vehicle,” the report read. “Gilson stated yes and went into her vehicle, in the center console taking out a large 2-liter bottle of mountain dew that was filled with a brownish liquid. I then smelled the liquid and a strong odor of alcohol was coming from inside it.”

The officer issued Gilson a citation for open container inside a parked vehicle. She was ordered to pay $160 in fines.

Photo credit: MTV