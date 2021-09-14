‘Floribama Shore’ Cast Explores New Georgia Home in Premiere Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

Fans will be able to head back to Floribama Shore incredibly soon. Well, in reality, you’ll be able to see the cast as they travel to Athens, Georgia. Season 5 of the MTV reality show premieres on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET. As seen in an exclusive clip from the premiere, the cast gets to see their new home and they quickly get reacquainted with one another.

Since they filmed amid the ongoing COVID-19, the cast of Floribama Shore all gathered in one house in Athens, which is where they will remain as they showcase new antics and numerous adventures. Nilsa Prowant, Aimee Hall, and Codi Butts are the first to arrive at the residence. Even though they only just got to their new abode, Nilsa’s dog Ravioli and Aimee’s pig, Princess Goddess Piggy Tutor May Massengill Hall or PGP for short, soon make it their own. Jeremiah Buoni and Candace Rice are the next to arrive and they waste no time getting familiar with one of the newest roommates, PGP. Jeremiah expressed that he understood why there would be a dog running through the house, but the pig took him off guard. However, he immediately knew that Aimee was the one behind the pig situation.

As they settled into their new home, the group discussed Nilsa’s pregnancy. Aimee let it slip that Nilsa would be giving her placenta pills to try after she gives birth. When asked whether he would try them too, Jeremiah wasn’t exactly on board. Although, when Nilsa mentioned that there would be a good amount of protein in his breast milk, his interest was piqued.

Gus Smyrnios was one of the last to arrive at the residence. In true Gus fashion, he arrived on his motorcycle. He explained that the ride to Athens was around five hours, a time period that didn't seem to faze him. On the contrary, Guz explained that this time alone on the road did wonders for him as he was able to get his head in the right space for the wild Floribama Shore journey to come. As for his expectations coming onto this season, he said that he doesn't have too many. Gus said that he is in a positive place and that he's hoping that this vacation will go better than last year's. To see whether that will actually come to pass, fans can tune in to Floribama Shore on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.