‘Flip It Like Disick’ Premiere: Scott Disick’s Team Bumps Heads on First Flip

Scott Disick’s home renovation show, Flip It Like Disick, is finally here. The show has all the qualities of an HGTV series with the drama of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

During Sunday’s premiere, Disick’s team got to work flipping houses, but there were some bumps along the way. The E! TV personality introduced Willa Ford, a singer-turned-home-designer, to his team, and not everyone was thrilled. Scott’s longtime team member Miki Mor immediately worried Willa would get in the way of him doing his job, and made his distaste known.

Before signing Willa full-time, however, Scott wanted to challenge her. He and his business partner had her put the finishing touched on a home they were working on together, lying and telling her they needed the job done in a week. Miki, who was present when Willa was given the assignment, threw in a few suggestions about how he’d furnish the house, and was instantly annoyed when Willa disagreed.

“Nobody wants to live in a museum,” she said during the episode.

Nice jump @willaford. Welcome to the royal family. #FlipItLikeDisick — Scott Disick (@ScottDisick) August 5, 2019

Willa was unmoved by the deadline, and got right to work. She was able to furnish every inch of the house in no time. She proudly showed off her work for Scott and his partners, and it quickly became clear that they were impressed.

“Frankly, I think she did a great job,” Scott said during the episode.

Miki naturally disagreed, but it appears it was all for show. Scott pushed him in a confessional interview, saying, “Miki I kind think you think the house looks good.” Finally he admitted that he did. Scott urged him to “show Willa some love,” but that may have been a step too far.

Her hard work paid off. While Miki was hesitant to give her his approval, Scott wasted no time. Willa was added to the team and will be working with him throughout the first season of Flip it Like Disick.

Willa teased her appearance on the show in an interview with Glamour. She promised fans would get to see all different sides of her and her work on the E! reality show.

“I’ll be putting myself on display for the good, the bad, and the ugly,” she vowed. “Not everyone is going to love you, and that can hurt sometimes. And then there’s the added part of I have an incredible little boy, and my time is so valuable as it is. I had the same setbacks as a lot of moms would maybe have on something like this. I’m really worrying more about my family first, then myself. I have already gone through this before.”

Flip It Like Disick airs every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E!