Get Your First Look at Scott Disick’s House-Flipping Show

Scott Disick is showing off his passions on the first look at his new show.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars in the first promo for Flip It Like Disick, teaming up with Khloé Kardashian to give a taste at the eight-episode show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The show will debut about a month after the premiere of Kardashian’s fitness show, Revenge Body, as E! will team both stars’ up for summer’s new “Lord and Lady” Sunday nights.

“Khlo, I know you are changing people’s lives and bodies on your show,” Disick says in the promo, first released by PEOPLE, as clips roll of him driving a tractor, tearing down a wall and hanging out with his team.

“I mean, you kind of do the same thing on your show,” Khloé responds. “You’ve transformed your whole life, why not transform other people’s houses? You’re great at it.”

“You won’t do mine, but you’re great at it,” she joked in the clip.

“If I get a second season, yours will be the first house I hit,” he promises.

The new reality series will find Disick teaming up with former pop singer and interior designer Willa Word, his best friend and business partner Benny Luciano, their all-star short-tempered contractor Miki Moor and Disick’s assistant Lindsay Diamond to work on building up houses in the area.

Disick will executive produce the new show alongside Kardashian momager Kris Jenner.

The outlet reports Disick first got into the hose flipping business five years ago and has since converted homes for A-list friends and family, including guest rooms, studios and his kids’ playhouse at ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s home.

“I’m excited to bring fans a new series that shows what I’m really passionate about professionally, which is flipping real estate and doing crazy and impressive renovations on celebrity homes,” Disick said in a statement when the show was first announced. “E! has never had a show like this before. It’s a bit different than viewers are used to seeing, but I think they will be both entertained and inspired by my team.”

Disick first revealed plans for his new show back in July 2018, telling PEOPLE: “It will probably come out next year, and it’s basically about me doing things that I’m interested in, which is buying and selling properties.”

“I guess it’s cool that people will be able to see something that’s a little bit different, and it’s cool for me because it’s something I’m passionate about,” he added at the time.

Flip It Like Disick will premiere Aug. 4 at 10 p.m. ET. Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian comes back for Season 3 Sunday, July 7 at 9 p.m. ET on E!