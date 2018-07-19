Farrah Abraham’s Video of Her Dead Dog Shocks Social Media: ‘I Had to Share’

Farrah Abraham shared a tearful video Thursday with her 9-year-old daughter Sophia after the death of their dog, Blue. The jarring video showed Blue’s body on a table at a veterinarian’s office.

In the video shared to social media Thursday afternoon, both Abraham and Sophia hovered over Blue’s body moments after the Pomeranian had passed away. Both cried while Abraham spoke into the camera.

“We are so happy that we could be with Blue during his last little moments and work this out and figure this out. This is like our first puppy that we have ever lost. Sophia and I have been through a lot of firsts. It’s been crazy. It’s been crazy,” Abraham said as she paused for a while to fought through tears.

“But I am so thankful for this little guy and I know my little princess is so thankful too. I always try to make light of this, but this is the most special Pomeranian we’ve ever had,” she said before the video cut off.

“7/18/2018 I had to share this as this doesn’t even seem real tonight we lost a best friend,a little brother to my daughter & most adorable Pomeranian BLUE, ♥️ #RIPBLUE,” Abraham captioned the video on Twitter.

Abraham also shared the clip to Instagram, where she posted a longer caption about the dog.

“I remember like yesterday bringing him home to Sophia from Florida and having Blue in our lives for 5 years now brought such a sense of love, support, relief, joy, fun & so much more I’ll be grateful for the rest of my life,” she wrote.

She explained that the dog “just stopped moving” Wednesday night. She wrote that “thinking low sugar, we grab syrup and water, his eyes looking at me as if he’s talking but his tongue can’t move and his body can’t [move].”

She wrote that she and Sophia were “incredibly blessed to of had one of the cutest most best friends in the world with Blue.”

While losing a pet is never easy, Abraham’s followers weren’t extending much sympathy toward the former Teen Mom OG star.

“Poor kid just lost her dog and you’re posting s— to social media, 🙄🙄” one person responded.

“why would you post this??? smh,” another person said.

“Trying to stay relevant while exploiting her daughter,” someone said.

Another person tried to connect the dots to a prank Abraham encouraged Sophia to play on a friend in which Sophia would tell one of her friends, untruthfully, that their dog had died.

“Didn’t you just play a joke on a kid and say , your dog died?” the person asked.

Abraham came under fire earlier this week after video of her encouraging Sophia to tell her friend that their dog died made its way around Reddit.

“I legit would sue Farrah for emotional damages if she EVERRRR pulled a ‘stunt’ like that on my child (and I don’t even have children),” one user said on the Teen Mom subreddit.

“My daughter would legit have a full-on breakdown if a kid told her that. If I found out one of the other parents had come up with this ‘dare,’ I would completely lose my s— for real,” another added.

Although Abraham said that the video was part of an upcoming web series called Kids Dare, social media users were still upset that Abraham encouraged the prank in the first place.