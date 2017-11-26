Watch: Farrah Abraham Breaks Down in New ‘Teen Mom OG’ Clip

#Teenmom Monday ! Watch the season premiere Monday night! #MTV #farrahabraham @sophialabraham #austin #texas A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Nov 25, 2017 at 2:00pm PST

Farrah Abraham is shown tearing up on camera in the new preview for Teen Mom OG‘s latest season.

The above preview, which Abraham shared to her Instagram account, sees the young mom talking to her father and another family member in a restaurant.

Abraham and her daughter Sophia have apparently been living with them for the time being, and Abraham is extremely grateful. Apparently her relationship with her mother is so bad that she can’t stay there for any period of time.

When she tells her family how grateful she was, she begins to tear up and has to cover her face with a napkin and Sophia gives her a hug.

“I totally appreciate how easy it is to live with you guys,” Abraham says. “It’s a privilege to have your family and get along. You know, I just haven’t really been used to that. I can’t stay in my mom’s house.”

Abraham has a had a rocky relationship with her mother in recent years, and it appears those issues will carry on into the upcoming Teen Mom OG run.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.