Farrah Abraham Talks Getting Slut-Shamed After Sex Tape: ‘I Felt Misunderstood’

Farrah Abraham opened up about the fallout from her infamous 2013 sex tape release, which put her on the path to a career in the adult entertainment industry.

In 2013, a sex tape featuring porn star James Deen and the Teen Mom OG star leaked. The then-21-year-old Abraham quickly signed a deal with Vivid Entertainment to distribute the video. Now, she is an ambassador for the adult film site ManyVids and appears on the cover of the latest issue of its magazine, MV Mag.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the interview, Abraham said she did not intentionally get into the adult film business.

“I have to emphasize that I didn’t intentionally decide to work in the adult industry,” she told the magazine, reports E! News. “At that time, I was a young experimental 21-year-old woman who happened to be a celebrity that tried to balance life, fame and dating while forging new friendships.”

After the tape came out, she was under even more scrutiny and some of the backlash was “genuinely hurtful,” Abraham said.

“I felt misunderstood for expressing my sensuality,” she told MV Mag. “Although it took me a few years to reconcile those feelings through therapy, along with my faith in God, I was able to overcome being sex-shamed to find my real purpose. I am grateful for this experience because it made me into an empowered woman who proudly wants to help end the stigma around sex.”

Abraham said “sex positivity” means, for her, being able to embrace “your sexuality and personal freedom.”

“It’s important to promote safe and consensual sex and use my celebrity status to spread this vital message,” she continued. “I want to be able to spread this message to my daughter.”

Abraham is still criticized for her decision to work in the adult entertainment world outside of Teen Mom OG. She has already left the show, and is suing Viacom for “sex shaming” her.

Abraham became a star after appearing in 16 & Pregnant, then joined Teen Mom OG. She has a 9-year-old daughter, Sophia.

“At 26 years old, I feel like I’ve accomplished so much already and I hope to continue to develop new products, from my furniture, toys, and clothing line to providing entrepreneurs with educational resources. The sky’s the limit,” she told MV Mag. “I would also love to open a new frozen yogurt location!”