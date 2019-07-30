Farrah Abraham Shows off Her ‘Little Mermaid’ Halloween Costume

MTV personality Farrah Abraham is known for her fiery temper and getting into clashes with her Teen Mom co-stars, but she is vibrantly embracing her natural assets for Halloween.

The 26-year-old mother rocked a revealing Ariel costume during the Los Angeles Pumpkin Patch party, where the reality TV celebrity was seen petting animals and playing on inflatable rides with her daughter, Sophia.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Abraham took to Instagram to share an image of herself in the Little Mermaid inspired costume, writing, “Had a blast with my mini me mermaid [Sophia Abraham].”

Up Next: Farrah Abraham Dresses up as a Guy for New Reality Show

While she might be enjoying a sort of family-friendly side of Halloween this weekend with her kid, the MTV cast member will be trading the reality TV cameras for more personal ones, like live adult shows in her bedroom for thousands of viewers — and she admits she’s pretty good at it.

Abraham is set to sign on for a Halloween show on Oct. 30, promoting that she’ll be going around the ‘back door’ to trick-or-treat.

More: Farrah Abraham Posts Saucy Topless Shot to Celebrate 1 Million Followers on Instagram

“I think it’s a God-given talent, I guess!” the 26-year-old told TMZ as they discussed her upcoming CamSoda show and her plans to prep for the performance. “I don’t need to work up for anything… Sorry your girlfriend doesn’t have that talent.”