Farrah Abraham Opts for Safer Wardrobe Choice After Awkward Malfunction at Venice Film Festival

Farrah Abraham chose a safer dress for her second red carpet appearance at the 2019 Venice Film Festival on Friday. She attended the premiere for Roman Polanski’s new film J’Accuse (An Officer And A Spy) with her daughter, 10-year-old Sophia. The former Teen Mom OG star attended the premiere of Ad Astra the day before, wearing a dress that revealed too much thanks to the wind.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F A R R A H A B R A H A M (@farrahabraham) on Aug 30, 2019 at 2:03pm PDT

On the red carpet before Friday’s event, Abraham, 28, wore a sparking, floor-length nude colored gown. Sophia wore a stylish yellow dress to the premiere.

On Thursday, Abraham inadvertently revealed she was going commando to the screening of Ad Astra, a new science fiction film starring Brad Pitt. Abraham wore a floral-print dress with a thigh-high slit. Part of the dress got a little out of place, revealing that she was not wearing any underwear. The former MTV star said on Instagram the dress was designed by Christophe Guillarme, whom she also credited with Friday’s dress.

“Thank you to [the Venice Film Festival] great feature films, top red carpet, an great to have child actors in the films & on the red carpets Sophia Laurent is my best date… Hair & Makeup [Vivian Harrinson] [Areastile] wearing [Christophe Guillarme],” Abraham wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo from Friday’s red carpet appearance.

This is Abraham’s first time at the Venice Film Festival and has been making the most of it. On Friday, JustJared published photos of her at the beach, wearing a tiny black bikini.

Abraham also got some backlash for a photo of Sophia from the festival, showing the 10-year-old wearing heavy make-up. Many of her followers though the look was inappropriate for a girl of her age.

A few days before heading to Venice, Abraham published the first of her “Docu-Comedy” Domestic Goddess skits on her YouTube page. In one part of the video, she oddly complained about her daughter, accusing Sophia of trying to “manipulate” her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F A R R A H A B R A H A M (@farrahabraham) on Aug 30, 2019 at 3:53pm PDT

“After reminiscing with some ladies, I’m like, I’m gonna go on a tirade because I’m no longer going to allow my daughter to think that she can manipulate me,” Abraham said in the clip. “Like, I just can’t. It’s like, my family did it, my parents did it to me — and not my child! It’s like, I can only handle so much before I f– crack.”

In another part of the video, Abraham said she will try to stop cursing “even though it’s a sign of intelligence to be in touch with your emotions and express yourself and cuss.”

Abraham’s strange behavior in the video led some to wonder if she was using drugs, although that could have just been a poor attempt at acting.

“You could do really well on here and turn your image around if you tried to be genuine, humble, honest, and relatable. What is this video? [Laughing out loud]. Anyway sending loving and positive vibes chick,” one person wrote on YouTube. “Why are you so negative and constantly b–ing? Are you trying to be funny?”

