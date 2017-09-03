Farrah Abraham’s Mom Invites ‘Teen Mom OG’ Cast Member to Wedding Amid Tension With Daughter

Teen Mom OG fans know that Farrah Abraham has a rocky relationship with her mom Debra Danielsen.

Although they may not always be on good terms, there is one cast member Danielsen has stayed close with, Amber Portwood, E! News reports.

The 26-year-old business owner revealed that she was invited to Danielsen’s wedding, despite her bad relationship with Abraham.

Portwood doesn’t know if Abraham has received an invitation to the nuptials, but she did confirm her own RSVP.

“Oh, absolutely,” Portwood shared when asked if she would attend the wedding. “Me and Debra are actually really close. She’s bought clothes from my boutique and has been really supportive.”

The mother of one has been making headlines recently with her new relationship with Andrew Glennon. The couple made their first red carpet appearance together on Sunday at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

Portwood met Glennon while filming Marriage Boot Camp with her ex Matt Baier.

Portwood’s fans are questioning Glennon’s character as it was recently revealed that his former girlfriend was granted a restraining order against him in 2013.

A source explained that Portwood is not too worried about her boyfriend’s past, saying, “It’s a new relationship, they’re still in the getting-to-know each other phase. For now, Amber is happy with him.”