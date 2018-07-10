Farrah Abraham Loses Finger Function After Knife Accident



Farrah Abraham is on the mend more than a week after a knife accident left her without function in one finger.

The former Teen Mom OG star shared a photo of herself and 9-year-old daughter Sophia in the hospital Monday, as Abraham had her bloody hand worked upon by doctors. Captioning the photo with “#mondaymemories,” she explained that she has been healing a hand injury over the last week.

“It’s been 8 days & I get my stitches out! 🤚” she captioned the photo. “I’ve made it 27 years with no accidents but even staying focused on business accidents happen. When a blade takes out your hand & your finger can’t function -mind over matter I’m all healed & like new. With my angel by my side I’m always strong & the luckiest mom boss ever!”

While many fans speculated as to how her injury occurred, others criticized her for posting the graphic photo without much explanation.

“You didn’t even explain how it happened. A ton of people cut themselves everyday and [break] their bones. Please learn how to explain things clearer,” one person commented.

Another added, “Who did you have to pay to take that photo just to get attention? Lol, pathetic.”

Abraham has had a tough go of it recently, even before her knife injury.

In June, she was arrested for alleged battery and trespassing at The Beverly Hills Hotel for allegedly hitting a hotel security guard who asked her to leave because she had gotten into an altercation with other guests, as first reported by TMZ. Police added that the MTV personality seemed intoxicated at the time.

Since the incident, no charges have been filed, but the My Teenage Dream Ended author did have to spend the night in jail. At the time, Abraham claimed to PopCulture through a representative that the incident was merely a “misunderstanding.”

“This situation has been blown out of proportion,” the rep said. “Farrah has not been charged and was released this afternoon. A misunderstanding occurred and there was no battery or trespassing. Farrah is the hardest working individual I know and sets very high standards for herself.”

“She has been working on a number of deadlines for new projects and business ventures; she is immaculate in her work ethic and pushes herself harder than her team recommends sometimes. Farrah is a powerhouse and was having a business meeting in the hotel where the alleged incident happened. She is a very sweet and ambitious young woman who has been portrayed in a biased light on a reality television studios,” the statement added.

Abraham has since been documenting her work as a business woman on social media, and is clearly spending time with her daughter. She might just need to be a bit more careful around sharp things.

Photo credit: Getty / Axelle Bauer Griffin