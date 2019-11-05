Farrah Abraham’s Latest ‘Friendsgiving’ Post Causes Backlash Over Daughter Sophia

Farrah Abraham’s Instagram followers were not happy with the former Teen Mom OG star after she posted a “friendsgiving” giveaway with her 10-year-old daughter Sophia. In the promotion, which was giving away 10 scooters, Sophia could be seen riding around on one of the scooters and giving Abraham’s 2.1 million followers details about the contest.

Some Instagram users felt the content was too grown up for the young girl, while others slammed Abraham for the “fake” commercial.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Ooh look. Another FAKE commercial by these 2. Poor Sophia thinks this is actual ‘work’ and y’all are getting paid. In reality, another desperate attempt Mommy Dearest stages to hope an actual company wants to work with y’all,” one commenter wrote. “THIRSTY.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F A R R A H A B R A H A M (@farrahabraham) on Nov 1, 2019 at 10:38pm PDT

“Shame on y’all,” someone else said.

“And [then] your mom asked why you need mental help???? My God a mom from hell,” one person wrote.

“I wish your mother would do right by you and not treat you like her toy doll. She is doing you a great disservice with the makeup and not allowing you to be a kid. I worry about you,” someone else said.

Another user simply left a face palm emoji.

Sophia is a frequent staple in Abraham’s social media posts, including another one that made headlines earlier this year when Abraham referred to 9/11 as “7-Eleven.” In the clip shared on the 18th anniversary of the terrorist attack, Abraham chronicled her and Sophia’s trip to see Ground Zero. “OK, so we wanted to do, since it’s gonna be September 11, in honor of the Freedom Towers, and observatory deck and everything, of 7-Eleven, we are going to do this. Wow, look at this, guys,” Abraham said in the video, adding that she thought it was important to teach Sophia about the history.

Backlash ensured immediately. “It’s 9/11 not 711.. has the botox leaked into your brain,” one fan quipped, while another added, “If you want to ‘enjoy the experience’ of 7-11 you are in the wrong place.”

Another wrote, “Unfollowing right now. The fact that she said 7-11 is disgusting. She is using this horrible moment in history to try to gain more fame and exploit her child even more. So shameful.”

Later, she angered fans again with her explanation to TMZ, apologizing for the gaffe but saying that “Sophia definitely enjoyed 9/11.”

Photo credit: Johnny Nunez / Contributor / Getty