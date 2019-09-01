Farrah Abraham Fans ‘Embarrassed’ for ‘Teen Mom’ Alum Following Footage Filmed at Venice Film Festival

Farrah Abraham‘s adventures in Venice have left some of her fans “embarrassed” for the former Teen Mom OG star. On Friday, she walked the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival for the second time, and video from the event shows that not too many members of the international press were interested in taking her picture. Abraham attended the premiere of J’Accuse (An Officer And A Spy) with her 10-year-old daughter, Sophia.

Abraham, 28, proudly shared a video of herself on the red carpet on Instagram. “Venice Italy Film & Fashion & [Sophia] took on her first carpet in Italy,” Abraham wrote in the caption.

While it appears that some photographers took photos of Abraham and Sophia, many did not and fans noticed.

“I’m embarrassed for them. Cringing. No one was taking pics like 2 paps and then the security rushes her along,” one user wrote. “Sad. The screaming at the end wasn’t even for her it was for the limo who just dropped off more people in the background. The foreign press don’t even know who you are… then the security guards pushed you on your way. #DEAD.”

Another added, “I love how she hires someone to follow her around and video tape her, to make it seem like people follow her around and video tape her.”

“Everyone was probably confused why Sophia was the only child there…what a strange dysfunctional mother daughter relationship. No one even looks interested in you at all, like they don’t know who you are… are you scared that if you don’t drag Sophia everywhere, people will have no idea who you are because you’re known for teen mom? You’re so irrelevant,” another fan wrote, adding the hashtag “Fraud Farrah.”

“She doesn’t understand Italian….she THINKS they’re asking for a photo but they’re REALLY telling her to get out of the way so they can see the RELEVANT people,” another wrote.

“The first woman tells her to be quick and then another dude tells her to hurry TWICE. Why would you put this up? It’s embarrassing,” one fan chimed in.

Abraham’s outfit on Friday was more traditional than her Thursday outfit. She attended the premiere of Brad Pitt’s Ad Astra wearing a revealing dress with a high thigh-slit. When part of the dress moved, it revealed to the world that she was not wearing any underwear.

Days before she arrived in Venice, she published a strange “Docu-Comedy” skit on her YouTube page that left some fans wondering if she was using drugs because of her slurred speech and the strange topics she covered. At one point, she accused her daughter of “manipulating” her.

“After reminiscing with some ladies, I’m like, I’m gonna go on a tirade because I’m no longer going to allow my daughter to think that she can manipulate me,” Abraham said. “Like, I just can’t. It’s like, my family did it, my parents did it to me — and not my child! It’s like, I can only handle so much before I f—ing crack.”

Abraham left Teen Mom OG in 2018 to focus on her career in the adult entertainment industry. Unlike many of the stars who walk the Venice Film Festival red carpet, Abraham did not star in any movie shown at the event.

Photo credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images