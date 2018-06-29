Farrah Abraham Disses Possible ‘Teen Mom’ Replacement: ‘I Don’t Even Know That Name’

Farrah Abraham might be done with Teen Mom, but she is not done bashing the show or even cast members she has not yet met. That includes her replacement, former Are You The One? star Cheyenne Floyd.

“I don’t even know that name,” Abraham told Radar Online this week. When asked if Floyd could fill her shoes, Abraham said, “She’s not a filler!”

“I am forever a Teen Mom,” Abraham continued. “We gave birth to the TV show. I love all my Teen Mom fans. I love all my mom bosses.”

Abraham is not the only Teen Mom star upset with Floyd joining the show. Last week, a source close to Amber Portwood told Radar Online that she was upset. Catelynn Lowell and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, feel the same way.

“Amber [Portwood] is pissed off about a new cast member. They’ve been doing Teen Mom for 10 years and don’t think they like the idea of someone who is a total newbie and has never even been on the show before coming on permanently,” the source close to Portwood said.

A second source told many of the stars “think it’s stupid” for MTV executives to pick a star from outside the Teen Mom family.

Earlier this month, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported that Floyd was chosen to replace Abraham for the next season of Teen Mom OG, catching many by surprise since Floyd has never appeared on either 16 & Pregnant or Teen Mom.

Instead, Floyd comes from a different MTV reality show farm system, starring on Are You The One? and The Challenge. She has a 1-year-old daughter, Ryer, with The Challenge co-star Cory Wharton. Notably, Floyd and Wharton did not reveal they even had a child together until Ryer was 9 months old.

Floyd was chosen over former Teen Mom 3 star Mackenzie McKee, who MTV realized was not an exciting pick for fans.

Abraham left behind Teen Mom OG late last year. In an interview on The Night Time Show podcast, Abraham claimed “75 percent” of the series was staged.

“I was thinking ‘What am I doing?’ for the last two seasons of Teen Mom. Like why am I here? I felt like they were sabotaging my real life with fake scenes,” Abraham said. “It was 75 percent fake. I had them put me in bad situations, and I had to sign myself out of them.”

Abraham was also arrested earlier this month for an alleged altercation with a Beverly Hills Hotel employee. Abraham later shared a video with TMZ, claiming she was targeted because of her celebrity status. Her next court date is Aug. 13.