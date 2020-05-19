Farrah Abraham and Daughter Sophia Taking Heat for Allegedly Copying Hit Song

It seems as though Farrah Abraham and her 11-year-old daughter Sophia can't catch a break from the online haters! The two are now under fire again for allegedly copying a hit song and could be facing a lawsuit. The two have a new song called "Take Yo Bestie" which is inspired by the song "Take Yo Man" by Mahogany Lox according to The Hollywood Gossip.

Abraham's pre-teen daughter shot a music video with her friend and some online users are arguing that it's eerily similar to Lox's version. For instance, in Lox's song, one line reads, "I can take your mans if I want to but lucky you I don't want to." Whereas, Abraham's says, "I can take your bestie if I wanna but lucky you I don't wanna." In the video, Sophie and her friend show off a series of different looks from robes in a sauna, to bathing suits in a pool.

"Did they really steal a whole song and only change one of the words? I hope [mahoganylox] sues," one person wrote according to the outlet. Someone else echoed by saying, "You literally stole the song Take your Man by Mahogany Lox." Abraham has been at the center of controversy for what seems like years now. While many of her online followers have shown her love, she's also received a lot of flack for the way she either parents or as a result of some of the choices she's made personally.

In April, Abraham was criticised for dancing to Megan Thee Stallion's song "Savage" after she danced in a suggestive way in front of her daughter. She also caught heat after posting another video of she and Sophia wearing leopard printed masks as she spoke about the popular Netflix docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, she was heavily judged for not practicing social distancing. That's another issue fans had with her daughter making the music video being that it was in the middle of a pandemic.

In mid-March, she claimed to love "coronavirus season" because she was not taking her classes online, which also stirred the pot for many. However, given the devastation that's come along with the world-wide crises, fans and followers were not happy with her statement. However, she further stated that her words were taken out of context and defended herself by saying that she and her daughter are use to living somewhat in quarantine.