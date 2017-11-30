Farrah Abraham Claims Violent ‘Teen Mom’ Fight With Amber Portwood Was Staged

Fans were shocked last year when Amber Portwood slapped Farrah Abraham across the face in one of the most explosive fights in Teen Mom history.

But Abraham is now claiming that the fight was staged by producers looking to drum up drama in the reunion special.

“Amber was provoked by production to run on stage and instigate a fight with me,” Abraham, 26, told Radar Thursday. “They shut off all TVs on set and tried to remove all families and children beforehand. They instigated bad criminal behavior on set.”

Portwood attacked Abraham during the reunion after she had claimed Portwood’s ex Matt Baier looked like a pedophile.

Abraham also accused producers of provoking fights between her mom, Debra Danielsen, and dad, Michael Abraham.

“I had producers always ask me questions and then go run and tell my parents,” she said. “They make things manipulated, not authentic and due to this I couldn’t even talk to Sophia’s father before he passed away.”

She continued, “Production should never cross boundaries and ruin the natural family interactions as the ‘Teen Mom’ associated production companies and MTV allowed repeatedly. It becomes an issue and struggle between what’s real and manipulated by production rather than focus on the real lives and stories.”

Abraham encouraged people interested in seeing a realistic depiction of teen motherhood to watch TLC’s new number one hit, Unexpected, which she said has producers that “allow normal communication styles.”



“I see how a bad production process affects amazing real stories and I’m happy to see thus far TLC and Eastern TV are letting the stories tell themselves like in real life,” she said.

Abraham has been speaking out against MTV producers since she was fake fired from the show due to her involvement in the adult entertainment industry.

The firing, which can be seen in a clip from next week’s episode, included producer Morgan J. Freeman “sex-shaming” Abraham, she claims.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

