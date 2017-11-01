Farrah Abraham Now Claims She Hasn’t Been Fired From ‘Teen Mom OG’ for Being an Adult Entertainer

Two days after Teen Mom OG cast member Farrah Abraham said she was fired from the MTV show for her work in adult entertainment, the reality TV star is walking her comments back.

In a Facebook post Nov. 1, Abraham wrote a lengthy statement saying that she had not been fired like she originally said, but railed on a number of MTV producers nonetheless.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Viacom Legal confirms I have not been fired. I have not breached my contract,” Abraham, 26, captioned a Facebook video on Wednesday, in which she said she wanted to tell her side of the story.

She calls producer Morgan J. Freeman “unprofessional, fake” and “press hungry,” as well as claiming he’s a “woman hater” who “mind f–ked’ her and her family over the years.

Abraham also says MTV producers have created an “unsafe working environment,” which is why she says she chooses not to share be on stage with the other Teen Mom OG cast members.

“I have security, I’ve gone to therapy,” she wrote. “Do not beat up, instigate physical fights, ruin and break a women’s self esteem, degrade women. This hate, this criminal behavior, bad business practices end today! My daughter, my family, myself have all suffered for the contrived, malicious hate crime against me. God is great as I have rose above and am success beyond all of these set backs!”

Monday, the MTV reality personality claimed that she had been fired by Viacom, the company behind the MTV show, for her adult performances and line of sex toys.

They “let me go because as a Business Mogul I act like an adult and part take in adult promotions and activities that other adults do for FREE or in private,” she wrote. “Even though I have successfully been to gentlemen’s clubs appearances they filmed and Viacom filmed me at the AVN’s & Viacom shows and glorifies showing couples having sex on their network but as stated today ‘my brands press out shines the Teen Mom Viacom press.’”

“Sad such a phenomenal show will no longer have its biggest talent on the show because of women hating, sex shaming, hate crimes, selfish,” she continued. “Weinstein company power trip behaviors against a professional hard working, honest mother.”

MTV has not commented on Abraham’s firing or non-firing at this time.