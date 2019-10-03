Farrah Abraham Makes Claim Jenelle Evans Called Her for ‘Teen Mom’ Advice

Farrah Abraham claims fellow former Teen Mom franchise star Jenelle Evans called her for advice after she was fired from the MTV series. The network stopped filming Evans for Teen Mom 2 in May after her husband, David Eason, shot and killed the family dog Nugget. Abraham left Teen Mom OG on her own in 2018, claiming the network was trying to push her out over her adult entertainment career.

“Jenelle called me the other day and she’s not knowing what to do,” Abraham, 28, claimed on Jonathan Cheban’s Foodgod: OMFG podcast, reports Entertainment Tonight. “She’s talking to a PR girl rather than the legal team, and I was like, ‘Uh, you have a situation.’”

Abraham believed Evans was going about things the wrong way by paying too much attention to the optics of her situation.

“She was like, ‘How did you win that court thing?’ I was like, ‘It’s not how, it’s what you pay attention to,’” Abraham recalled. “If you’re busy running around worried about press and relevancy and all this and not contracts, not what matters. I’m business.”

Abraham later told Cheban she does not keep in touch with her former Teen Mom co-stars, many of whom have publicly criticized her.

“I can’t say that I talk, like I’m friends with them. I talk like I’m an acquaintance. But I think we lead much different lives, respectively so,” the former reality TV star said.

Back on May 7, MTV announced it would stop filming Evans, as she temporarily lost custody of her children in the fallout from the dog-shooting scandal. MTV already stopped including her husband in February 2018 following his homophobic remarks on Twitter. In July, Evans and Eason regained custody of their children, and they took a family vacation to Nashville last week.

Evans has said on multiple occasions that she is still in contact with MTV, trying to understand what her future with the show will be. She appeared on The Hollywood Life podcast, where she said she reached out to her former producer and the door to come back is still open.

“I asked them. Well, my mom, actually, she’s like a talent mom so she tries to text my producer every day like, ‘Hey, what’s going on?’ She said, ‘I saw the new Teen Mom 2 trailer and they said, ‘We’re not using Jenelle, just for this season,’” Evans said. “And then I contacted our old producer and asked, and he said, ‘You know you guys just have an open contract right now and no door has ever been closed.’”

“That’s all they told me. I don’t know what their plan is,” she continued. “I just know I’m trying to remain low key, stay humble. The kids are back in school so we literally have a busy schedule every day.”

As for Abraham, she told Radar Online last month she would only return to Teen Mom OG if MTV fired her replacement, Cheyenne Floyd.

“I go out now with the executives of Teen Mom and I hang out with producers,” Abraham claimed. “Things must be my way or I don’t come back. I don’t share my seasons with newbies. I’ll come back if it’s OG all the way.”

