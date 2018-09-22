Farrah Abraham Calls out New ‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars Cheyenne Floyd and Bristol Palin

Farrah Abraham is back in the news bashing her Teen Mom OG replacements Bristol Palin and Cheyenne Floyd.

The former star of the MTV series, who was reportedly fired from the series due to her work in the adult film industry, bashed the new cast members who joined the show for its upcoming season, calling them “groupies” of the show.

“There’s no intelligence there and I actually feel like the Teen Mom fans deserve to have better people fill my position and they deserve to have better quality,” Abraham opened up to Us Weekly Friday. “They’re from other MTV shows, they’re like Teen Mom groupies. They’re Teen Mom, like, fans, and that’s fine if you are, but don’t go on my show that you watched, talk s— about me, act like me, it’s like white Girl Interrupted. It’s not cool, it’s not OK.”

Abraham seems to have more of an issue with Floyd’s casting, who first appeared on the third season of MTV series Are You the One? and The Challenge: Rivals III.

Floyd was 23 when she had her baby, now 17-month-old daughter Ryder with her Challenge partner Cory Wharton in 2017.

Abraham also took shots at Palin, the first new addition to be announced earlier this summer.

“Last I heard they said they couldn’t be paid enough to be like me, but yet, they are paid, they’re filling my spot,” Abraham said, referring to a statement Palin made recently bashing Abraham on Jenny McCarthy’s radio show.

“I know what it feels like to be judged, so I thought maybe [Farrah] is just misunderstood, poor girl!” Palin said on the show Tuesday, Sept. 18. “Girlfriend, you could not pay me to be anything like you. Honestly.”

Abraham added she believes Palin relocated her family to Texas because of her.

“I’m moving my stuff away from someone who moved to Austin, Texas, to act like a teen mom and be on my show, it’s pathetic.”

Abraham quit the reality series following an onscreen fight with producer Morgan J. Freeman, where she chose her career in the adult film industry over her job on the show.

Earlier this summer, Abraham said she was shocked Freeman would allow Republican Palin, the daughter of former Alaska governor and vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin, to participate on his show.

“I’m actually shocked that Morgan J. Freeman… is actually open to letting a Republican — like I’m just a humanist, I’m an independent — but he’s actually open to a Republican being on his show with his Trump Hate Cult,” Abraham told TMZ in July.

“…I wish her all the best, and all the safety for all her family and her kids, it’s just weird that she thinks that she’s showing anyone a new journey. She’s basically another Maci [Bookout] with three kids on the show,” she added. “And I hope that one day they have an amazing hard-working mother, like myself with a single child, on the show as well ’cause they’re really missing that part of the storyline.”

Palin and Floyd will make their Teen Mom OG debut when the new season premieres on Monday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.