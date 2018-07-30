Farrah Abraham Answers Drita D’Avanzo’s Request to Cage Fight

Farrah Abraham says she won't box Drita D'Avanzo after the Mob Wives star, 42, called out the 27-year-old Teen Mom OG alum on social media.

"Bullies aren't allowed in the ring. This is for anti-bullying," Abraham told Us Weekly of her upcoming celebrity boxing event this fall. "I look forward to boxing someone with integrity so it's a great match for everyone to watch. I encourage all bullies to watch the match. They could learn something from this."

D'Avanzo wrote on Instagram on Saturday after Abraham announced she'd be boxing an unnamed opponent in the fall that she'd love to take her online feud with Abraham to the boxing ring — or the UFC cage.

"Listen up #horseface I called u out..n u called a lawyer!!…are u gonna have a cop as the referee 2???????????? I dont want u wearing headgear!..i dont want a referee stopping anything!…I rather be on the streets," she wrote.

"I told I I'd pay u to come meet me…since u are so desperate to use my name to make a dollar. Howeva I have a better idea…i love boxing but when it comes to u I rather fight in a cage #ufc style," D'Avanzo continued. "I'm tired of people talking s–t…then calling lawyers and cops once s–t gets real. Wanna do it legit…no problem..in a #cage where u belong u filthy #animal. Give me the date and time!!! I'm here! I'm ready."

The drama between the two reality stars began when Abraham claimed D'Avanzo disappeared during a paid joint appearance in Atlantic City, New Jersey at the end of June. D'Avanzo responded on Instagram. "I'm going to open-hand smack the f— out of you." Abraham reportedly sent a cease and desist letter to D'Avanzo.

"It is just annoying how unprofessional someone is. I am super professional, so I was just f—king annoyed," Abraham told Us Weekly in July. "I don't want to work with unprofessional people with no integrity. … She wants to use my name to be more famous. She is pathetic."

But D'Avanzo claims that she was at the event "longer than I was supposed to."

"I stayed more than three [hours]. I was there, I was hanging out. No rushing," she said.

D'Avanzo isn't the only one volunteering to fight Abraham. Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry volunteered as tribute, even offering to drop weight after Abraham's father said she wouldn't be eligible to be in the same "weight class" as his daughter.

"Kail is in a lot higher weight class so that won't happen either lol!" Michael Abraham wrote on Twitter Saturday.

After Lowry's friend and fellow Teen Mom 2 cast mate Chelsea Houska defended Lowry, Lowry seemed to shake off the insult. "Thanks chels!!!" she wrote on Twitter, later writing, "Y'all coming for Michael for talking about my weight, thank you. But I'd be willing to drop weight for that fight so it's not a problem. 😂"

It's unclear who will square up against Abraham in the ring, but she's got plenty of options. Along with Lowry and D'Avanzo, former 16 and Pregnant star Lindsey Nicholson, who is trained in kickboxing, said she'd also like to fight her.

Nicholson called out Abraham for doing the event in the first place, which is designed to bring awareness and prevention to bullying.

"Really [Farrah] you think you're not a bully? Have you watched any of your episodes? You bully your mom, dad, producers, cast members, & anyone you think is less than you," Nicholson wrote on Instagram. "Why don't you get in the ring with me & try to bully me around and see how that goes."

