Emma Slater Hints About ‘Surprises’ in Her Wedding to ‘DWTS’ Co-Star Sasha Farber

Dancing With the Stars pros Emma Slater and Sasha Farber are taking their entertaining talents all the way to the altar.

The two, who got engaged on an episode of the ABC show in October 2016, opened up about the wedding planning process to Us Weekly Thursday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s been a year since we’ve been engaged and now we’re getting into crunch time with wedding planning and everything,” Slater said. “When you arrange a wedding, you realize if you’ve got what it takes to survive marriage and we have and this is really fun for us, is creating this special day.”

“I’ve learned one thing… ‘Yes,’ Farber added. “That’s what I’ve learned. When Emma’s like, ‘Baby, what do you think of this color? Tell me what color you like.’ I’m like, ‘I like light blue.’ And she’s like, ‘Yeah, what about light gold?’ And I’m like, ‘Yes, I love gold.’”

Mornings are the best with you @sashafarber1, my sunshine 🌞 A post shared by Emma Slater (@theemmaslater) on Oct 24, 2017 at 9:49am PDT

The two said they’re all about the entertainment when it comes to their upcoming nuptials.

“We want to put a lot of emphasis into the entertainment,” Slater explained. “I really want our guests to leave going, ‘Oh my god. That’s not what I expected at all.’ We really want to have some sort of surprises.”

“It’s gonna be one of those weddings where we want surprises every 10 to 15 minutes for the guests,” Farber added.

“Like a show!” Slater continued. “We want them to be like, ‘Oh, this isn’t just a DJ! Oh my God, this is a show’ and ‘This person’s gonna come out!’ and ‘These dancers are gonna appear!’ It’s going to be so much fun.”

Naturally, Farber said the two are planning to have “a pretty crazy first dance.”

“As long as I get lifted up in the chair!” Slater said. “I said, ‘Listen, I can’t wait to do…’ I’m not Jewish, but Sasha’s been teaching me more about the traditions and I just want to get lifted up in the chair and sing Hava Nagila.”

On the guest list for the party will be a number of familiar Dancing With the Stars faces.

“We were looking at the list, it looks like kind of a wrap party to me,” Slater said. “I was like, ‘Oh, we’ll just invite everyone from the wrap party.’”

As for when they’re going to have kids, Farber said, “I would be a dad tomorrow if I could,” but Slater said she wants to wait a couple of years.

“You’d be a great dad. He’d be really, really awesome. Yes, but not straight after, right?” Slater asked her fiance.

“Not straight after,” Farber agreed.