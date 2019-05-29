Elena Davies, Star of ‘Big Brother’, Speaks out After Bedroom Photos Released

Is MarLena back on the rise? It seems not — for now. After sparking reconciliation rumors by sharing steamy photos from what appeared to be the same bed, Big Brother star Elena Davies spoke out about her relationship with ex Mark Jansen.

View this post on Instagram If you’re reading this, I’m sleeping 💤 A post shared by Elena Davies (@elenadavies) on May 24, 2019 at 10:02am PDT

Although Davies did admit that she and Jansen did “reconnect” after their breakup in February, she explained on Tuesday’s episode of her MiscELENAeous podcast that they’re not officially back together.

“I know rumors are circulating heavily again due to our Instagram posts,” Davies explained. “Unfortunately I am going to leave you a little bit unsatisfied. … I cannot and absolutely will not speak on behalf of Mark, but what I will say is this. I do love him very, very much still.”

View this post on Instagram Time for this teddy bear to come out of hibernation 🧸🧸 A post shared by Mark Jansen (@realmarkjansen) on May 24, 2019 at 10:02am PDT

She added: “But I know that I have some self-growth and reflecting to do before I could enter any kind of relationship.”

After the Instagram posts surfaced of Jansen and Davies posing separately in the same bed, Big Brother fans accused the former showmance of faking their breakup for attention — but Davies’ podcast shut down those rumors.

“You can just ask my mom who watched me lay in bed and cry off and on for three months,” she said. “We are not seeking attention … I have appreciated and loved all of you who have loved and supported us and I would never take advantage of that. I would never manipulate you guys in any sort of way. Everything that has happened, has not been fabricated in any sort of way.”

The couple met on season 19 of Big Brother and dated for nearly two years before announcing their decision to call it quits in March. Before their breakup, the two moved in together in Dallas, Texas, and Jansen told Us Weekly that he couldn’t “imagine” his life without Davies.

“I love everything about Elena. She is an enigma, she has depth and she challenges me on so many levels,” he said in February 2018. “Never in my life have I been this happy.”

Davies, for her part, said that her life with Jansen was like a “fairy tale.”

“I could speak for hours about all the things I love about him but I think what stands out most to me is the way that he makes me feel,” she said at the time. “The way he loves me is extraordinary and he somehow erases all of my insecurities and makes me feel like I actually deserve him.”

Big Brother season 21 is set to premiere on CBS this summer, with Julie Chen Moonves returning as host.