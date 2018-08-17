E! Reality Star Lyric McHenry’s Family Reveals They Did Not Know About Pregnancy

The family of reality star and producer Lyric McHenry was unaware that the 26-year-old was reportedly 20-weeks pregnant at the time of her death.

According to a spokesperson for the family of 26-year-old Lyric McHenry, the McHenry family remains skeptical that the Stanford University alum was pregnant at the time of her death and are waiting confirmation from an autopsy report.

“She never told any of her family members that she was pregnant,” McHenry family spokesperson Edna Sims Porter told the Daily Mail. “We’re all baffled because you don’t even see a baby bump. Twenty weeks, that’s five months right? It seems like she would be showing.”

Porter added that the family had not been aware that McHenry was allegedly expecting until police conducted an interview with one of the 26-year-old’s friends who claimed McHenry was 20 weeks pregnant.

“I’ve seen the police report and I talked to the police about that and they said to me ‘That was from someone that we interviewed.’ That’s one of the things we’re going to find out the details about,” Porter said.

McHenry, a Stanford University alum who appeared on E!‘s EJNYC in 2016, was found unresponsive in the Bronx neighborhood of New York at around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning with a small Ziplock bag of cocaine. She was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

According to Porter, the 26-year-old’s family believe that the circumstances surrounding McHenry’s death are suspicious and that they had “no knowledge of her using drugs.” An autopsy of McHenry’s body was conducted Wednesday to determine the official cause and manner of death, though the results have not yet been released.

In a statement earlier this week, the family honored Lyric and detailed her accomplished young life.

“In contrast, what is factual and known is that Lyric who just turned 26 last week on August 6, was a brilliant, creative and lovely young woman who shared a deep passion for writing, film and a long-standing commitment to social justice,” the statement read. “She was a Christian who grew up in Los Angeles and attended the Center for Early Education and graduated from the Marlborough School in Los Angeles. Lyric graduated from Stanford University in 2014 where she studied in Paris, France for a year and spoke fluent French.”

The family concluded by stating that “Lyric’s warmth, compassion and energy will be missed by many.”

McHenry’s funeral service will be held in her hometown of Los Angeles at a date yet to be determined.