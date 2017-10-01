Vanessa Lachey Reveals She ‘Broke Down’ During Rehearsals on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Despite dancing her heart out like she’s one of the pros, Vanessa Lachey recently revealed she broke down during rehearsals of ABC dance competition, Dancing With the Stars.

In an interview with The Talk on Friday, the guest co-host spilled details about her emotional breakdown on last week’s episode.

“I am beaten down on this show,” Lachey said. “It is hard to learn how to dance.”

Lachey, who is married to former 98 Degrees member, Nick Lachey who is also competing in this year’s competition, told The Talk that she was just “emotionally” spent.

“I’m drained and then when I got my little tiny toenail, like a paper cut — I just broke down, all of my emotions came out.”

Earlier in the week, audiences saw Lachey suffer a toe injury that left her crying on the floor. While dancing with her pro partner, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Lachey’s nail got caught in her other foot, pulling a part of the nail off.

In addition to dancing on a throbbing toe, Lachey was in the middle of a second stressful week that had her learning two dances.

On Friday’s episode of The Talk, Lachey also revealed what made her husband, Nick want to sign on for the show after he had told press for years he wouldn’t want to take part.

“Nick and I were on the fence about doing the show…but we asked Jack [Osbourne] and he said it was one of the best experiences he’s ever had in his life and honestly that’s what made Nick say, ‘I’m doing it.’”

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.