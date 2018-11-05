‘Dancing With the Stars,’ ‘The Good Doctor’ Not Airing Live in Nashville Due to Monday Night Football

Dancing With The Stars and The Good Doctor fans in Nashville and Dallas will have to use their DVRs to make sure they do not miss tonight’s episodes due to Monday Night Football. WKRN in Nashville and WFAA in Dallas will be airing the Tennessee Titans’ game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Dancing With The Stars is scheduled to air at 8 p.m. ET. Instead, it will air at 12:36 a.m. Monday night on WKRN. The Good Doctor usually airs at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. However, WRKN will not air tonight’s episode until Wednesday, Nov. 7 at 12:06 a.m.

WFAA in Dallas is going to air both shows overnight. DWTS will air at about 12:45 a.m. CT, with The Good Doctor immediately following it.

This is a big DWTS episode for Music City fans to miss, considering “Country Night” will feature all eight remaining teams performing to country music songs. Lauren Alaina, Chris Janson, Cole Swinfell and LANCO are also performing.

The remaining celebrity contestants are model Alexis Ren; actors Juan Pablo Di Pace, Evanna Lynch, Milo Manheim and John Schneider; former Cowboys star DeMarcus Ware; former Bachelorette contestant Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile; and country music radio host Bobby Bones.

This week’s episode of The Good Doctor is titled “Two-Ply (Or Not Two-Ply).” In it, Dr. Morgan Reznik (Fiona Gubelmann) and Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) struggle with a young violinist who arrives at the St. Bonaventure Hospital emergency room with a finger infection that could prevent her from ever playing violin again. Meanwhile, Dr. Audrey Lim (Christina Chang), Dr. Claire Browne (Antonia Thomas) and Dr. Alex Park (Will Yun Lee) debate over a young patient, who might either really be sick or just trying to get attention.

“Two-Ply” is also the first episode to jump into Morgan’s past.

“With every episode from here on out, there are going to be little pieces of her that are revealed — pieces of her backstory, development in her relationships with the other characters… we’re really going to start to understand who she is, and why she acts the way that she does,” Gubelmann told TVLine. “You start to learn, too, that her competitive side comes from more of a playful nature.”

Last week’s The Good Doctor episode, “Carrots,” featured a major turning point in Shaun’s relationship with Lea (Paige Spara). After trying to convince her they could be roommates, she rejected the idea out of fear he was expecting them to become boyfriend and girlfriend. But Lea did not want that and believed it would hurt their friendship.

At the end though, Lea changed her tune. She realized that rejecting Shaun’s offer could end up ruining their friendship anyway. If he said they could live together without taking their relationship to a romantic level, she would have to trust him.

Photo credit: ABC/David Bukach