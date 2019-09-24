‘DWTS’: Sailor Brinkley-Cook Defends Mom Christie Brinkley From ‘Shocking’ Rumors She Faked Injury

Sailor Brinkley-Cook is laughing off a conspiracy theory about mom Christie Brinkley’s injury being all part of a larger plan to get her cast on Dancing With the Stars, as spread by Wendy Williams during her daytime show last week. On Monday’s episode of the ABC dance competition, after earning an 18/30 alongside partner Val Chmerkovskiy, the model addressed the accusations to reporters, as per PEOPLE.

“I mean like, whoever spews hatred needs more love. So love you Wendy!” she said when asked about the remarks.

Brinkley-Cook also defended her mom’s handling of the situation: “I was super proud of her especially cause she really stood her ground,” she added. “She spoke the truth and Wendy has really supported her through a lot of crazy stuff and for her to come out and say something negative about this situation really was shocking. Like I was like, ‘Really?’”

After Brinkley’s wrist and shoulder injury ended her time on DWTS before she even stepped into the ballroom, Brinkley-Cook agreed to perform in her mom’s stead, which the talk show host said on The Wendy Williams Show seemed “fake as hell,” especially after the moment of injury was aired on the competition show’s season premiere.

“Let me tell you what I see. I don’t see a wrist and a shoulder being fractured. But that was real cute,” Williams said. “Here’s my thought: Dancing With the Stars called Christie Brinkley … and she said yes. After she got off the phone, that’s when she plotted her schedule. … In my opinion, I think what Christie did was she signed up for Dancing With the Stars knowing that she’d put her daughter Sailor in there.”

Brinkley initially told PEOPLE she was “totally shocked” by the accusations.

“I’m totally shocked, because I have been there for Wendy Williams. That is so weird,” she said, crying. “I have to give her a call … I’m really stunned.”

