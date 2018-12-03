Here Are the ‘DWTS: Juniors’ Finalists Competing for the Mirrorball Trophy

The four remaining teams in the running for the first ever Dancing With the Stars: Juniors championship were shocked to learn that no one would be eliminated during Sunday’s semi-finals, and that everyone would be competing for the Mirrorball Trophy.

When the four teams were lined up at the end of the semi-finals to see who would be sent home, they were shocked to learn that there would be no elimination that night.

In next Sunday’s finale episode, the four remaining teams will compete in the Dancing With the Stars spinoff’s first championship after making it through based on their combined scores from the judges and the audience.

Here’s how the finalists did in the semi-finals:

Avengers: Infinity War actress Ariana Greenblatt and junior pro partner Artyon Celestine (mentored by Brandon Armstrong) earned a 28/30 from the judges for their foxtrot to “We’re All in This Together” by the High School Musical cast.

Dance Moms alum and model/singer Mackenzie Ziegler and junior pro partner Sage Rosen (mentored by Gleb Savchenko) took home a perfect 30/30 from the judges for their paso doblé to “The Edge of Glory” by Lady Gaga.

Black-ish actor Miles Brown and junior pro partner Rylee Arnold (mentored by Lindsay Arnold) were awarded a 28/30 from the judges for their cha cha to “Shake Senora” by Pitbull featuring T-Pain and Sean Paul.

Pro skater Sky Brown and junior pro partner JT Church (mentored by Alan Bersten) took home a 29/30 from the judges for their “100 percent” perfect Argentine tango to “Thunder” by Imagine Dragons.

In the dance duos portion of the night, here is how the two groups scored for their freestyle performances:

The first dance duo, comprised of Ziegler and pro partner Rosen performing alongside Brown and pro partner Arnold to “Party in the U.S.A.” by Miley Cyrus, earned a perfect 30/30 from the judges, who called it fun-filled and what they had been “waiting for.”

The second dance duo, made up of Greenblatt and junior pro Celestine with Brown and pro partner JT Church to “369” by Rhett George, took home a 28/30 from the judges, who praised the dance for being “out of this world.”

But which of the finalists will take home the first Juniors Mirrorball Trophy? And have the right teams made it through to this point in the season? Let us know in the comments.

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC/Eric McCandless