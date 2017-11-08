‘DWTS’ Fans Are Very Upset Over Lindsey Stirling’s Rib Injury

Dancing With the Stars fans are freaking out after news broke that violinist Lindsey Stirling had suffered a rib injury during Sunday’s rehearsal and may not be able to finish out the season.

Stirling, who was paired with Mark Ballas, was reportedly hurt while rehearsing a rapid dance move and was rushed to the hospital. There, she was diagnosed with “blunt rib injury” with a possible separation.

Stirling was scheduled to dance the Paso Doblé to “Roundtable Rival” for this week’s Halloween theme, but ABC has yet to announce if she will be able to perform.

While fans wait on tenterhooks for more news of the dancer’s health, they’ve been sounding off on social media.

Well-wishes

Many fans on Twitter said they wanted Stirling to focus on healing up before returning to the ABC dance competition.

Stirling has been a fan favorite this season, performing an emotional Viennese Waltz as tribute to her father earlier this season

I’m hoping she’ll be okay! Health first and foremost! — Christine Ballart (@cballart) October 30, 2017

Praying that she has a speedy recovery — Brittany Sims (@brittsims97) October 30, 2017

Oh no. Sending her positive thoughts & prayers hope she is well first & foremost and that she can continue this beautiful journey in dwts — Rana (@RanaOFarah) October 30, 2017

Fight through it

Others had a less empathetic response, wanting the musician to suck it up and fight through the pain to perform her anticipated Halloween dance.

She can fight through the pain — Ryan Marrone (@Ryanmarrone28) October 30, 2017

I hope they perform tonight and she can fight through the pain — Ryan Marrone (@Ryanmarrone28) October 30, 2017

don’t worry, she’ll dance. this is the show’s way of creating “DRAMA” — Karen (@pouncer84) October 30, 2017

Suspense

Other fans said they were upset with ABC for waiting until the last minute to tell them whether Stirling would be appearing on Monday’s show.

I can’t take the suspense!!! — Elizabeth McKay (@dark_eyes2016) October 30, 2017

You know they’re not going to tell us until her spot in the lineup. Suspense. — Leah (@blue4t) October 30, 2017

All I need to know rn is if @LindseyStirling is okay and competing tonight ? #DWTS25 — Mayte (@mayte_te23) October 30, 2017

We’ll see if Stirling is feeling well enough to dance soon enough!

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.