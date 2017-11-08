Reality

‘DWTS’ Fans Are Very Upset Over Lindsey Stirling’s Rib Injury

Dancing With the Stars fans are freaking out after news broke that violinist Lindsey Stirling had suffered a rib injury during Sunday’s rehearsal and may not be able to finish out the season.

Stirling, who was paired with Mark Ballas, was reportedly hurt while rehearsing a rapid dance move and was rushed to the hospital. There, she was diagnosed with “blunt rib injury” with a possible separation.

Stirling was scheduled to dance the Paso Doblé to “Roundtable Rival” for this week’s Halloween theme, but ABC has yet to announce if she will be able to perform.

While fans wait on tenterhooks for more news of the dancer’s health, they’ve been sounding off on social media.

Keep scrolling to see what they’ve had to say.

Well-wishes

Many fans on Twitter said they wanted Stirling to focus on healing up before returning to the ABC dance competition.

Stirling has been a fan favorite this season, performing an emotional Viennese Waltz as tribute to her father earlier this season

 

Fight through it

Others had a less empathetic response, wanting the musician to suck it up and fight through the pain to perform her anticipated Halloween dance.

 

Suspense

Other fans said they were upset with ABC for waiting until the last minute to tell them whether Stirling would be appearing on Monday’s show.

We’ll see if Stirling is feeling well enough to dance soon enough!

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

