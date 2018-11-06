‘Dancing With The Stars’ Fans Have Mixed Feelings About Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten’s ‘Showmance’

Dancing With The Stars‘ “Country Night” episode featured several great dances from the remaining teams, but all eyes were on Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten, who kissed in their pre-dance video and confirmed their relationship. Fans at home were split on the relationship, with some screaming in excitement and others not really buying it.

Before Ren and Bersten took to the dance floor, where they wowed the judges and earned a 29/30, the couple admitted they are now in a romantic relationship after Ren admitted she was “developing feelings” for Bersten last week.

“Last week, some things were said. I’m in a place where, we worked so hard for this amazing journey together, and I’m afraid I will mess that up in some way. But I’ve never had an experience like this,” Bersten said in the video. “It’s so easy to just hang out with you and have fun and not worry about everything else. I know that you put yourself out there last weekend, and I do have feelings for you. And I really feel like I am falling for you.”

#dwts Up 7th are @AlexisRenG & @Dance10Alan with a samba. Alexis conquered the samba! The judges love that she got the bounce just right.

Scores: 9, 10, 10

“After I opened up last week, I felt a little bit embarrassed,” Ren added. “But now that we had this talk this week, I feel really good that everything’s out in the open.”

Fans at home had some mixed feelings about the love affair.

“Idk was it me or was that kiss between Alan and Alexis kinda awkward,” one viewer wrote.

“I’m just not feeling the whole… Alan and Alexis being a real couple. I feel like it’s all for the show, but then again…. idk they’ve been kinda quirky since week 1 so,” added another.

Another viewer suggested it is a staged romance.

Alexis’s sarcastic “AWW” when Alan “confessed” his feelings for her really helped sell this as ~DeFiNiTeLy NoT StAgeD~ 🙄 #DWTS — Kate (@RedHeadedScot) November 6, 2018

“[DWTS] is turning into [The Bachelor] with this Alexis and Alan love story,” one critic wrote.

Then again, there were some fans excited to finally see the inevitable come true.

“My DWTS dreams finally came true. Alexis and Alan have my heart,” one said.

“Currently screaming at my tv over how cute Alan and Alexis are!! Gahh shipping this so hard,” added another.

New Dancing With The Stars episodes air at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

