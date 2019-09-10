‘DWTS’ Alums Sharna Burgess and Artem Chigvintsev Link up at ‘SYTYCD’ Taping: ‘Let’s Do More of This’

There was a bit of a Dancing With The Stars reunion on set of FOX’s talent show, So You Think You Can Dance. Former castmates of the ABC hit show, Sharna Burgess and Artem Chigvintsev, teamed back up for another routine. The pair shared their latest adventure on Instagram.

Burgess was thrilled to be back together with Chigvintsev.

“Ahhhhh! [So You Think You Can Dance] for the first time since season 5 asked for a quickstep and they asked us,” the post began. “Firstly, it’s always an honor creating for this show and the incredible talent but getting to do it with this guy was just [hands in the air].”

Fans of the show will remember Burgess as the winner of last season with her celebrity partner, country radio host Bobby Bones. Burgess became a show regular in Season 13 in 2013.

Meanwhile, Chigvintsev made his Dancing With The Stars debut in 2015. He has appeared in and out of seasons with eight total under his belt. He was partnered with Danielle Umstead in the most recent season. His best finish was with Nancy Kerrigan when the two placed sixth in Season 24.

“[Chigvintsev] your talent and teaching skills and wonderful and next level,” the post continued. “I say let’s do more of this. Maybe [Red Velvet] can be our choreography name.”

She did note in the caption to her fans that “no shipping please,” shutting down any possible rumors of the two being more than friends.

Chigvintsev’s girlfriend, Nikki Bella of Total Divas, reposted Burgess’ photo, telling her followers to support her beau and Burgess.

The episode featuring the two will air on Monday. The pair reportedly coached up a few of the contestants. Burgess is hoping to see big things from their students.

“Everyone tune in to see our two dance babies perform their hearts out and leave it all on the floor,” Burgess said in the post. “We are so proud of you for conquering an incredibly difficult dance and making it look fun, exciting and easy.”

She wrapped up her post thanking the show for bringing her back. She last appeared in the series’ fifth season.