Duggars: Joy-Anna Duggar Shades Sister Jill With Latest Instagram Like

Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth left a very shady like on an Instagram post critical of sister Jill (Duggar) Dillard after the former Counting On star went public with the "drama" in her family still surrounding her exit from the show in 2017. The post, shared on the DuggarBates Confessions Instagram account, accused Jill of "airing the family's dirty laundry" for money, and was briefly liked by Joy herself before the TLC personality's endorsement was noticed by commenters and revoked.

"I realize Jill Duggar needs to distance herself from the family for mental health reasons, but I don’t understand why they need to make their issues with the family public," the post read, as first noted by The Sun. "Speaking out against them publicly will burn more bridges between them. They say they want to repair their relationship one day, but their actions don’t reflect that." The original posted added that going to the media and to air out the family's problems was "not very Christian," and that they felt the Dillards were simply doing so as "an easy route to get that money."

In a new interview with Us Weekly, Jill and Derick opened up about going to couples counseling, admitting they were "desperate" when they first agreed to go and talk to someone about their problems. "There were just a lot of things that we were working through and then learning to develop boundaries with even just extended family," Jill explained of what was going on with their extended family at the time. "[There’s] a little bit of drama there. … At that point, we were like, ‘We really need somebody outside the picture to speak into our lives to help us sort things out.'"

Jill and Derick tied the knot in 2014 and are parents to 5-year-old son Israel and 3-year-old son Samuel. Over the past several months, Derick has been vocal in speaking out against Jill's father, Jim Bob Duggar, accusing him on social media a number of times of refusing to pay his children what they were due for the family's show. In an October 2020 YouTube video, Jill confirmed there was "some distancing" going on from the rest of the Duggars. "We’re not on the best terms with some of my family," she shared at the time. "We’ve had some disagreements, but we’re working toward healing definitely and restoration, but we’re having to kind of just take some time and heal."