Duggar Family Posts Throwback Photo Tribute to Late Grandma Mary: ‘You Hold Such a Special Place in Each of Our Hearts’

Joseph and Kendra (Caldwell) Duggar are continuing to hold Grandma Mary Duggar close to their hearts following her passing earlier this month.

The couple, who are currently expecting their second child together, took to Instagram on June 13, just days after Grandma Mary’s sudden death at the age of 78, to reflect on her loss and the impact she will continue to have on their lives.

“We miss you so much Grandma!” the couple captioned a gallery of images showing Grandma Mary throughout the years. “You were always there for all the birthdays and big events for our lives. You lived such an example of what a godly woman and dedicated soul winner should look like! You hold such a special place in each of our hearts. We love you Grandma.”

Grandma Mary, who had appeared on 19 Kids and Counting as well as Counting On, passed away on June 9 of an accidental drowning in her swimming pool at her home in Springdale, Arkansas.

Announcing her death on the family’s official Facebook page, the Duggar’s stated that they were “so sad to share that Grandma Duggar (Mary) passed away Sunday afternoon, June 9th, 2019.”

They remembered her as a “wife, a devoted mother, a loving mother-in-law, and a much-loved grandmother” and noted that she is survived by her children, Deanna and Jim Bob, 21 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.

Her passing had come just two months after Duggar and his wife had announced that they would be helping that latter number tick up by one, revealing in April that they are expecting their second child together.

“We are ready to double the fun at our house!” they announced. “Being parents has already proven to be a greater joy than we had hoped or imagined. We love getting to parent together and are loving every moment and milestone. We are very happy that our little family will welcome a new addition later this year. Children really are a blessing from God!”

The baby on the way will join big brother Garrett, who recently celebrated his first birthday. During the celebrations, the couple took the opportunity to reveal the gender of their unborn child, having Garrett smash a cake to reveal pink frosting.