‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Reveals Hilarious Wisdom Teeth Surgery Snap of Fiance Christian Huff

Sadie Robertson showed fans a new side of fiancé Christian Huff. The Duck Dynasty star took to Instagram and showed off Huff shortly after getting his wisdom teeth removed, leaving her handsome fiancé unrecognizable.

“‘We have to get a picture’ *sees picture ‘i look cute in those’ – christian [crying laughing emoji] it’s wisdom teeth day,” she wrote in the caption of the post. “ps he begged the nurse for the hat hahaha”

The photos showed Christian and Sadie giving the camera a big smile, as he sported a shower cap on his head from the hospital and his chubby cheeks from the dental surgery.

Fans of the Robertson family took to the comments’ section to poke fun at the newest addition to the group, and compliment Sadie’s looks.

“Please tell me you recorded the whole thing?? This needs to be on YouTube!!!” one fan suggested.

“This would make a great Save the Date card,” another one joked about the upcoming nuptials.”

“Wisdom teeth day make the best pics and stories!!” a third fan related.

The procedure comes just a few days after Huff was baptized by Sadie’s father, Willie Robertson, a big step toward the couple’s big wedding day. Huff and Sadie both shared photos from the special day.

The post also comes after Sadie commented on the Tristan Thompson/Khloé Kardashian scandal after she watched the Keeping Up With the Kardashians season finale.

“Two min into watching it I was so moved, and heartbroken from something Khloé said in her interview,” Robertson began alongside a throwback photo of herself. “She was crying because of some really hard things she was going through being so public and she said, ‘I get that I am an entertainer, but I am also a human. I don’t think people understand that this is my real life.’”

“Here’s the thing… with the world we have created we can tend to dehumanize people we see and dehumanize our own self for how we want to be seen as,” she added. “But no matter your job title, your editing app, your fame, money, relationship status or lack of – do not let anyone convince you that you’re more different than you are alike, and do not convince yourself that you’re more different than alike anyone else you have put on a pedestal.”

“Being human and understanding everyone else is too will help take the pressure off, bring understanding and provide an opportunity for empathy, but when you rob someone of human emotion and peg them solely as your own entertainment or you rob yourself of human emotion and try only be seen than known there will be hurt – no matter how well you try cover it up. We are all human – we all have feelings – we all have a desire for purpose – and we all desperately want to be loved.”

“That’s at the root of who we all are,” Robertson ended her post. “Roots are buried, so you will only see people’s fruit in life. But no matter how different we all grow – we all have similar roots that need the same care. Throw seeds of love.”