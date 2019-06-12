‘Duck Dynasty’ Mom Korie Robertson Sends Birthday Love to Daughter Sadie Following Her Engagement

Korie Robertson is wishing daughter Sadie an “incredible” 22nd birthday just days after the Duck Dynasty daughter announced she and boyfriend Christian Huff had gotten engaged.

Sharing photos of Sadie and her fiancé in juxtaposition with a photo of her as a little girl, Korie wrote on Instagram, “What an incredible year 22 will be!!”

She continued of her photo choice, “As soon as I saw these pics with your new fiancé … it instantly brought me back the sweet memory of you in this field of wildflowers. We spotted them driving by and ran home to throw on a dress and go back to take your picture.”

“You were all in, having a blast, delighting in the moment. Just like you are now!!” Korie gushed. “You delight in every moment. You bring life and light to those around you. You celebrate with everything that’s in you, and today we celebrate you!!!”

Closing her sweet message, the proud mom added, “Happy Birthday sweet [Sadie]. You are a treasure, and I’m so thankful you have found the man that will treasure you forever. Y’all are in for the greatest adventure, and I’m here always and forever delighting in you.”

The Duck Dynasty daughter announced she would be getting married with a video of the proposal shared Monday, opening up last month about what she loved most about her soon-to-be-husband.

“Someone asked me the other day in my ‘ask me anything’ story what I love most about Christian. I tried to answer this question that day in a story, but I could not make it short enough for a story,” she wrote on May 30. “Of course there are a lot of things that I love about this man. He’s strong and kind. He’s handsome and humble. He is hilarious. He’s my best friend and the best one to have. Our relationship is beautiful, but it’s not perfect. We work through silly communication things, but at the end of every day I couldn’t be more grateful for this walking answered prayer. I literally have a picture of us taped to the back of my bible to remind me to thank God for this miracle. Gotta give some credit where it’s due!”

