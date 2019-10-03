Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman’s Daughter Bonnie Chapman Hospitalized 2 Months After Mom Beth Chapman’s Death

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Bonnie Chapman, who is the daughter of Duane “Dog” Chapman and the late Beth Chapman, was recently hospitalized, the 20-year-old revealed on Instagram Wednesday. She posted a photo of her wrist featuring a hospital bracelet to her Instagram Story with the words, “finally home” overlaying the photo.

It’s unclear why Chapman was hospitalized, although she had previously written on social media that she was “in so much pain” during a live stream video. Captioning a photo of eye makeup, she wrote, “Look [what] I did on my live yesterday! Thank you guys for watching even though I was in so much pain, I appreciate it.”

She then explained that her “back was acting out quite a bit.”

The makeup artist apparently felt well enough on Tuesday to advertise her services to the Colorado area on social media.

At least two members of Chapman’s family have been hospitalized in the months following her mother’s untimely death at the age of 51 from cancer. Her dad, Duane “Dog” Chapman, was hospitalized last month after having a “heart emergency,” TMZ reported at the time, feeling pain in his chest at his Colorado home. His team later confirmed he was seeking medical treatment and declined to go into detail.

Bonnie’s half-brother, 46-year-old Leland Chapman, whom Dog had during his first marriage to La Fonda Sue Darnell, was hospitalized in July after he was injured in the bounty hunting family’s first manhunt since Beth’s death a few weeks prior. Leland reportedly tore his ACL in a dispute with the suspect they were trying to arrest in Colorado and was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Both Bonnie and Leland appear on Dog’s newest reality show, Dog’s Most Wanted, on WGN America. The show was initially scheduled to premiere in 2020, but following Beth’s death the family and network decided to move it ahead of schedule to pay tribute to her as the heart and soul of the family show.

Dog has been open about his and his family’s devastation after Beth’s death, telling PEOPLE shortly after she passed, “Each one copes differently, there is a few that really barely making it. We don’t know what to do. We haven’t read, we weren’t prepared. I lost my mother first, and when my mom passed away, I’m like, ‘I wish dad would have died first, you know, ’cause I love my mommy.’ So I went to them and said, ‘I’m so sorry that I didn’t die first and mom did.’”

“And they were like, ‘Yeah dad, why?’” he continued. “So I was like, ‘Oh my god, I know what that feels like, I should’ve been the one. The guy goes first.’”

Dog’s Most Wanted airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on WGN America.