Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman Breaks Silence Following Hospitalization: ‘I Had a Broken Heart’

Duane “Dog” Chapman gave his first interview since he was released from the hospital earlier this week. On Wednesday, the Dog’s Most Wanted star said he had a “broken heart” and felt like he could not breathe. Chapman’s hospitalization came almost four months after the death of his wife, Beth Chapman.

Chapman told FOX31 and Channel 2 his chest pain has lessened since he was released.

“It feels much better now. And I’m going through some psychological things right now too, so that doesn’t help,” Chapman told the Denver station. “I think, basically, I had a broken heart. And of course, it’s going to heal.”

Chapman said he was taken to a hospital in Castle Rock, Colorado Monday.

“I couldn’t breathe. It was like I had ran a 3- or 4-mile run,” Chapman explained.

Chapman was hospitalized Monday. There were concerns he had a heart attack, but tests determined that the chest pains were due to stress and high blood pressure. The results of an angiogram returned as normal.

Chapman said he will have more tests done on Thursday and Friday. Three of his children traveled to Colorado to be by his side.

“There’s something haywire or it’s psychologically. I don’t know. I guess things happen like that. I’ve never… I don’t do drugs,” he said.

“Dog is back at home and resting comfortably,” Dog’s team said in a statement Wednesday. “He is overwhelmed by the support of fans and friends from around the world, and is deeply touched by the outpouring of prayers, love, and encouragement. While he is following doctor’s orders and taking time to heal, he wants everyone to follow DOG’S ORDERS and watch Dog’s Most Wanted Wednesday night on WGN America.”

In June, Chapman’s wife Beth died after a battle with throat and lung cancer at age 51. Her battle has been heavily featured in new episodes of their series Dog’s Most Wanted. The show was not expected to debut until 2020, but WGN America moved the show up following Beth’s death.

“My wife is, was, and always will be the heart and soul of Dog’s Most Wanted,” Dog said in a statement in July. “Beth wanted nothing more than for the show to go on, and I am so proud of the legacy that she left behind. She lived and died for this show, and she would be so proud of how hard we worked bringing these criminals to justice.”

Dog’s Most Wanted airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on WGN America.

