Duane Chapman’s Daughter Bonnie Reveals New Jellyfish Look Over Right Eye in Instagram Photo

Bonnie Chapman is back to showing off her make-up skills with a new Instagram post. In the photo, the daughter of Dog and Beth stares into the camera to reveal her new jellyfish art on her face. The pink fish is just above her right eye with its tentacles hanging down to her cheek.

“I love jellyfish, you all know this! Honestly this look didn’t come out how I saw it in my head, which is fine!” she wrote. “I’m looking forward to the day when I can look back on this and see my own improvement. I don’t consider myself gifted with a talent to draw, which may partially be why this didn’t meet my expectations. Photos like this I usually discard, but I decided to post it anyways. Not everything might turn out how you like it, but maybe it’ll inspire someone else!”

Fans provided her with support for her work in the comments. “We are our own worst critic! You did amazing!!! You’re so beautiful!,” one wrote.

“I think it’s fabulous, you’re too hard on yourself girl. You have awesome taste and talent,” another said.

“I absolutely love it! I love jellyfish too!!! Art is in the eye of the beholder and you’re correct, you will always inspire someone…like me! Blessings,” a third commented.

Chapman is known for her make-up posts on her Instagram feed, but she’s been suffering from back pain that recently landed her in the hospital. In a post from earlier this week, she talked about the pain.

“My pain just keeps getting worse doing makeup hurts my back but I love it too much to stop,” she wrote. “I’m so happy with how far I’ve come creativity wise. I’m going to continue to explore with colors and patterns and everything under the sun.”

It’s been a very tough year for the Chapman family. Chapman’s mom, Beth, passed away from cancer at age 51 in June. Her dad, Duane, was hospitalized recently as well for what was originally suspected of being a heart attack, but was later diagnosed as a pulmonary embolism.