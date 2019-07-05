‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’: Every Loving Thing Duane Chapman Has Said About Late Wife Beth

Beth Chapman’s tragic passing has hit man fans around the country and around the world, but no one was more devoted to the reality star than husband Duane “Dog” Chapman. The reality star died at the age of 51 after a long battle with throat cancer late last month.

Chapman’s passing comes just days after she was hospitalized in Hawaii after a choking emergency and was on a medically-induced coma until her death Wednesday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

With fans taking time to remember the good times with the late Dog the Bounty Hunter star, it helps to see the multiple times Duane himself showed how in love he is with his wife.

Take a look at some of the things Duane “Dog” Chapman said about Beth up until her death.

The Sad News

The reality star took to Twitter Wednesday morning to announce his wife’s death after days in the hospital.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain,” Dog tweeted on Wednesday. “Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

Asking for Prayers

After news broke of Chapman’s hospitalization, Dog took to Twitter to ask fans t keep his wife in their thoughts and prayers, keeping it brief as the family gathered by her side.

“Please say your prayers for Beth right now thank you love you,” he wrote at the time.

By her side always

Dog kept hope high about his wife’s possible recovery, and complimented her manicure, on Monday as she remained heavily sedated as doctors helped make her as comfortable as possible.

He shared a photo on Twitter of Chapman’s freshly painted manicure, decorated with rhinestones, from her hospital bed with the caption: “You all know how she is about HER NAILS!!”

Mother’s Day Celebration

“We had an amazing Mother’s Day thank you to my son [Leland Chapman] and [Jamie Pilar] for making the journey to be with us on mother’s day it meant so much,” Chapman began a touching message to his kids and wife on Mother’s Day 2019.

Chapman added: “[Garry Chapman] and [Bonnie Chapman] and [Cecily] you kids never let dad down we love you guys wishes you’d have been here. Mom did great.”

Staying Positive

“I’m just so proud of her,” Dog told PEOPLE in 2017, when Chapman was first diagnosed with stage II throat cancer. “She’s fighting this, she’s tough. You’ll see on the show how tough she is. I just want all our fans to say prayers. She’s fighting this, and I know she’s going to win.”

‘Hawaiian Huntress’

Before her health problems began to arise, Dog frequently showered his wife with compliments.

In May 2017, the reality star posted a photo of Chapman on a boat along with a sweet message.

“Thank you for being the mother to all our children [Beth Chapman] I’m a very luck man . #mothersday #dogpound #bethanddog #hawaiianhuntress,” he wrote on the caption.

Sweet Selfie

“Yay that’s my girl” Dog wrote after posting a selfie of Chapman giving the camera a smirk as she rocked a black cowboy hat with colorful flower adding a pop to the photo.

Hanging Out

Along with a touching photo, Dog celebrated a date night with Beth back in September 2017.

“Saturday afternoon with my wife at our favorite hang out,” he wrote.