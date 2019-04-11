‘Double Shot at Love’: Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino Reveal ‘Nightmare’ Part of New Dating Show

Jersey Shore stars Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino didn’t quite know what they were getting into when they agreed to date 20 women at the same time.

Ahead of the Thursday premiere of Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny, the best friends’ new MTV dating show where the contestants face off to find love with one of the reality stars, they opened up to PEOPLE about the unknown difficulties that came with what sounded like a fantasy.

“It was difficult!” DelVecchio said. “You have 20 women and they’re dating both of us. I spend time with one, and the other ones are all looking at me — they’re judging. I leave that one to go to another one, and then that one is like, ‘Why did you leave me?!’ My head was spinning the whole time.”

That meant the hooking up situation was a little different than they were used to in the smush room of the Jersey Shore.

“It was weird for two reasons,” Guadagnino explained. “One, it would cause drama, so of course people would be upset and jealous. Then there was this other weird part where you would hook up or kiss [someone], and those girls were all friends with each other! It got really weird. Like, are you guys buddy buddy after that?”

“Kissing one of them was a nightmare,” DelVecchio chimed in. “They would run and throw it in the other girls’ faces. I could only imagine spending the night [with one of them]. It was too much drama to even attempt to do that. There were hookups, but we had to be delicate in that house.”

“It was almost like dangling it in front of their faces,” he added. “I felt weird spending time with just one with all the others gossiping.”

As for what they were looking for, DelVecchio said, “I am attracted to positivity, positive vibes. I can spot a good person from far away. I am attracted to the vibe. Obviously looks are there too, attracts your eyes, but the vibe attracts my heart.”

He’s also looking for someone who would be a good fit with 5-year-old daughter Amabella.

“I’m so selective now,” he said. “I am more picky, because she has to meet the two most important women in my life: my daughter and my mother. So it’s not just going to anybody. I think my mother has met like, two women in my life, ever. It’s a big deal for me.”

Guadagnino, meanwhile, was looking for someone who could both get down and stay in.

“I am a very complex person — there are elements to me that are nerdy, then there are elements to me that are ratchet,” he said. “So I like someone that has all that balance, someone that I can binge-watch some nerdy documentaries with, but then knows how to dance and twerk in the club.”

“I also want someone who’s independent, who isn’t in it for the wrong reasons,” he added. “She has to have so much of her own career going on, she doesn’t need me for anything. I want to be her fan.”

Double Shot at Love airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV