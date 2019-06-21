‘Double Shot at Love’: Pauly D ‘Scared’ After Nikki’s ‘Alarming’ Confession of Love

Pauly D is admittedly “a little scared” after Nikki confessed she was ready to marry him on Double Shot at Love.

On Thursday’s episode of the MTV dating show starring Jersey Shore stars Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino, the DJ’s feelings towards the season’s frontrunner appear to shift slightly after a lie detector test revealed she not only was in love with him after just a few weeks, but was ready to get married and have kids.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Obviously, I like her,” he said after his Shore roommates Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro branded Nikki a “fangirl.” “There’s feelings there for sure, I get that. But love right away? Marriage? Are you crazy?”

If Nikki realized her intensity was a turn-off, she didn’t course correct, telling Pauly later on their final one-on-one date, “I can’t contain how I feel for much longer. I just feel like I’m usually scared of how I feel at this point about somebody.”

When the DJ pointed out they’ve only known each other a few weeks, Nikki insisted, “But you know me way more than anyone has in my life.”

“Say what?” he asked, shocked to hear the same sentiment repeated.

“Really? That’s so weird,” he replied, telling the camera, “This girl, these feelings are really intense. Like, she really likes me. But that intense this early on is alarming. … It’s a lot of feelings.”

Despite Nikki insisting she is “not a clingy person,” it was unclear at the end of their date how Pauly D was planning on balancing his connection with the woman and her falling so fast for him.

“One thing I know about Nikki is her intentions are real,” he reasoned. “I don’t think she’s in this for any type of bad or ill will. They’re real. I’m a little scared of them, because they’re so much. I have a lot to think about after this date.”

Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D & Vinny Guadagnino airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV