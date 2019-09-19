‘Dog’s Most Wanted’: Watch Beth Chapman Find out Her Cancer Is Back

Dog’s Most Wanted gave fans its first inside look at Beth Chapman‘s cancer battle during a heartbreaking scene in the series premiere episode. Chapman passed away at the age of 51 on June 26 following years of suffering throat and lung cancer, but insisted on continuing to appear on the show and work alongside her husband to catch the nation’s most wanted fugitives.

The new WGN America series will follow the couple as they team up with “The Dirty Dozen,” a group of fierce bounty hunters.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Spoilers ahead for Dog’s Most Wanted Episode 1: “Like Father, Like Son”

The first episode of the popular series marked Beth’s final reality TV debut, featuring the moment Beth and Dog found out her cancer had returned.

“In 2014 Duane ‘the Dog’ Bounty Hunter and his wife, Beth Chapman, retired from full time bounty hunting,” the show’s narrator said during the scene. “And in 2017, Beth won a year-long battle with cancer after having a tumor removed from her throat. But today, for the entire Chapman family, everything is about to change.”

The episode then caught up with Dog, Beth and their daughter Cecily in the car as they receive a call from Beth’s doctor.

“I got some test results back on your Immunotherapy,” the doctors say. “I hate to say it, but unfortunately, your tumor is not improving based on the immunotherapy. I need to advise you to start with some chemotherapy. I need to schedule a time to get you in as soon as possible. Would next Monday work?”

“I need to process it first and call you back,” Beth says as she visibly gets emotional. When she ends the call, Dog pulls over and is seen pacing outside of the car as Beth processes the devastating news.

Ahead of the premiere episode, Dog told PEOPLE he had not seen any of the episodes of the new series.

“I have not looked at none of these shows,” Duane said. “I looked at the first show a little bit, but at that time, I wasn’t able to handle it.”

“So when everyone sees it Wednesday, I get to see it. First time,” he said.

At the time, he revealed his family planned to gather for a watch party to celebrate the big day.

“I’ll probably go in and out of the room a lot, but yeah, I want to see it,” he said of watching his wife’s final reality TV appearances.

Dog’s Most Wanted airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on WGN America.