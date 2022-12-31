'Dog's Most Wanted' Star David Robinson Cause of Death Revealed

Dog's Most Wanted star David Robinson's death shocked fans of the reality show and Dog the Bounty Hunter. Robinson collapsed during a Nov. 30 Zoom call, dying in the arms of is wife, Brooke Robinson, with many questions still lingering, according to TMZ.

TMZ adds that Brooke Robinson revealed the autopsy report indicated Robinson's death being due to a heart ailment called critical coronary artery disease. The cause is simple, with the plaques and deposits in the arteries that build up leading to blockage of blood flow and eventually a heart attack. It's an issue many face daily in the world, with a poor diet, lack of exercise and smoking compounding issues.

Robinson's wife is still dealing with the loss and the sudden nature of his passing. "David was very healthy and was on a work call in our dining room at home when he collapsed. Life-saving maneuvers were attempted and paramedics were called. David died in my arms," Brooke Robinson told TMZ. "We ask again for time and space to grieve for the husband, father, brother and friend that was lost."

Robinson was close to Duane Chapman, appearing with him on his most recent foray into television, Dog's Most Wanted. Before the show, he was Chapman's partner for years and focused on the tech aspect of bounty hunting.

"I'm shocked and saddened by the sudden loss of David Robinson, my right-hand man of many years. Until we meet again, brother," Chapman shared with TMZ after hearing the sad news. Other members of Chapman's family mourned the loss once the news spread. Daughter Cecily Chapman shared a photo of herself, Beth Chapman and Robinson.

"I honestly can't believe this is real.... My good friend, my team mate, and sometimes uncle to me. The "I don't fuck with you" bestie driving down the road after a capture/hunt listening to that song. You were the best wing man anyone could ever have. You were loved by so many of us, our family and friends definitely just took a huge loss," Chapman wrote. "You are a legend, you'll never be forgotten my dear friend. I'm sure my mom welcomed you in when you got up there say hi to her for me. We were always the three partners in crime in the fields always making everyone laugh."