‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Fans Are Pumped to See Duane and Beth Chapman Back in Action

Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman and Beth Chapman are back on television in Dog’s Most Wanted, and longtime […]

Duane “Dog” Chapman and Beth Chapman are back on television in Dog’s Most Wanted, and longtime supporters of the bounty hunting couple couldn’t be more excited. The couple rose to fame with their A&E reality show Dog the Bounty Hunter and the CMT follow-up Dog and Beth: On the Hunt, and this WGN America series serves as the Chapman family’s proper return to unscripted television. Fans are so excited to see the pair, along with fellow family members and associates, take down criminals on a weekly basis, and they took to social media during the premiere to say as much.

The reality TV return is bittersweet, as it serves as the final footage ever filmed of Beth, who died on June 26 from lung cancer. Duane has been very open about his grieving process, saying that he is hurting, but wants to make his late wife proud.

“I cannot believe that she’s gone. This is not possible, I want to wake up from a dream,” he said at Beth’s celebration of life. “She will never be dead to me. She is in another place. … I’m gonna get to heaven and make her proud. She’s gonna say, like she said here, ‘That’s my man right there, that’s big daddy right there.’”

In a later interview with TV Insider after filming presumed, Dog added, “I always did this job to make her proud. I just thought on every arrest how proud she would be.”

Dog’s Most Wanted airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on WGN America.

Photo Credit: Bob Levey/WireImage

