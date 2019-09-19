‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Fans Are Pumped to See Duane and Beth Chapman Back in Action

Duane “Dog” Chapman and Beth Chapman are back on television in Dog’s Most Wanted, and longtime supporters of the bounty hunting couple couldn’t be more excited. The couple rose to fame with their A&E reality show Dog the Bounty Hunter and the CMT follow-up Dog and Beth: On the Hunt, and this WGN America series serves as the Chapman family’s proper return to unscripted television. Fans are so excited to see the pair, along with fellow family members and associates, take down criminals on a weekly basis, and they took to social media during the premiere to say as much.

#DogsMostWanted #ThisOnesForBeth

I’ve followed your family since dog the bounty hunter and I have to say I love y’all with my whole heart. Beth was my idol, I looked up to her and looked Ti her words when I felt sad. Y’all got me past a lot of sad times. ALOHA I LOVE YALL ❤❤ — kay (@jongoodqueen) September 5, 2019

This ones for Beth…RIP Beth…Dog kick some ass !!! https://t.co/k4GpFhfhhv — Thomas cardinal (@Thomascardinal8) September 5, 2019

Eek!!! I’m watching the intro to #DogsMostWanted and I’m screaming with excitment! Go get em Dog, #ThisOnesForBeth 😊 — courtney craig (@JeancourtCraig) September 5, 2019

The reality TV return is bittersweet, as it serves as the final footage ever filmed of Beth, who died on June 26 from lung cancer. Duane has been very open about his grieving process, saying that he is hurting, but wants to make his late wife proud.

“I cannot believe that she’s gone. This is not possible, I want to wake up from a dream,” he said at Beth’s celebration of life. “She will never be dead to me. She is in another place. … I’m gonna get to heaven and make her proud. She’s gonna say, like she said here, ‘That’s my man right there, that’s big daddy right there.’”

@DogBountyHunter Watching the Hunt. Proud of @MrsdogC and the crew. GO TEAM DOG — Maureen Ross (@maureenross1964) September 5, 2019

I just love watching Beth, She one hell of a woman.🌺💗💯 — melissa eberhardt (@melissaeberha16) September 5, 2019

@DouBountyHunter I am watching and will watch because I have watch from day one. Dog I will continue to support you and your family. I was one of the first to get an autograph picture from you and Beth when your first show was on A&E. pic.twitter.com/WjzIxd5ogc — Carolyn M Barratt (@BarraMcgaha) September 5, 2019

In a later interview with TV Insider after filming presumed, Dog added, “I always did this job to make her proud. I just thought on every arrest how proud she would be.”

Dog’s Most Wanted airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on WGN America.

