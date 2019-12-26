‘Dog’s Most Wanted’: Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman Teases Season 2 in Smoking Santa Claus Photo

Duane “Dog” Chapman gave Dog’s Most Wanted fans the ultimate Christmas gift on Wednesday by sharing a new post promoting Season 2 of the new reality show. The 66-year-old shared a photo of a tattooed Santa Claus smoking a cigar while holding a large gun.

“Fugitives BEWARE,” Chapman captioned the photo shared on Christmas Day. “Season 2 beginning soon.” He added the hashtags #dogsmostwanted and #wgnamerica.

Fans of the bounty hunting show reacted with glee to the news, taking to the comments section to share their joy.

“Great present to us,” one Instagram user wrote.

“What great news for Christmas!!! Thank you thank you thank you, best show on the air we love you!!” another said.

“That’s awesome, can’t wait!!!!” someone else said.

“Yes!!! This just made my day!!!!” another wrote.

Chapman’s Christmas update on the upcoming season of Dog’s Most Wanted came a few days after he told Entertainment Tonight that he was hoping to start Season 2 “right after the holidays.” He likely has not been filming for the show in the wake of his wife Beth Chapman‘s death in June at age 51 after a battle with cancer.

“What a terrible year I had,” he told ET. “Ended this year with Beth being gone, so I know that 2020 has got to be better cause nothing can be that bad.

“I’m just gonna kick off the new year,” he continued. “I’m hoping to start season two on Dog’s Most Wanted right after the holidays are over and so I’m gonna be the most bounty hunter they’ve ever seen. We’re going to go after all the dangerous, no-good bastards that we can, so I’m kinda looking forward to beating up all the bad guys.”

Before filming kicks off, the Chapmans are making it through their first Christmas without Beth. He opened up about what everyone in the family has planned for the holiday.

“For the holidays, probably half of us, including me, will be in Colorado, and then the other half is in Hawaii, and of course Leland [Chapman] is in Alabama,” he explained of the family’s plans for the holiday. “So this year, everybody’s all spread out.”

But that doesn’t mean they’re skipping out on Beth’s traditions.

“Beth was old style, old-fashioned. So, you know, that means the tree and the presents. All the stockings hung up… so I’m trying to keep that exact tradition,” Chapman said. “I’ve got it all decorated. All the stockings are hung. We always left — when the kids were young — cookies for Santa, and I think I’ll do that this year also.”

“Every little ball that’s on the tree, every ornament, you know, there’s 20 years plus of ornaments on that tree, so as I hung [them], I remembered where and when we bought each one,” he added, saying there was plenty of singing going on in the Chapman households, even if it is a bit melancholy.

“Beth knew every single [Christmas song], and she made us all listen to Christmas songs like two weeks before Christmas,” he recalled. “As we decorated the tree, she’d put on Christmas songs. Every night before we went to bed she’d put them on. So I think the girls are taking it the hardest without being able to sing with mom.”